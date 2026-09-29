ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 22 Highlights: Amrapali Breaks Silence On Dinesh Lal Link-Up, Uditi Reveals Karan Wahi Was 'Demotivating' Her

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 kicked off its fourth week with a mix of personal revelations, emotional moments and a nomination task that put the housemates' relationships to the test. Day 22, which aired on September 28, saw Amrapali open up about her long-standing bond with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, while Uditi Singh spoke candidly about her past relationship with Karan Wahi. Captain Gullu also got a special power that helped Kanika Mann and Uditi regain their lost lifelines. The biggest twist, however, came with the week's nomination task, where several contestants chose their safety over bonds.

Uditi Singh also revisited her relationship with actor Karan Wahi during a conversation with her fellow housemates. Calling the breakup a "blessing in disguise", Uditi said the end of the relationship brought changes to both her personal life and career. She recalled that the couple had adopted their pet Noah during the lockdown, but taking care of the pet became a source of arguments. Their different approaches towards cleanliness also added to their disagreements.

She also recalled how people started linking their names and said Dinesh had even asked her to marry someone when the rumours became widespread. However, Amrapali made it clear that marriage is not a decision she takes lightly. She said leaving everything behind and starting a new life with someone is not easy. Her conversation offered a glimpse into a friendship that has often been discussed outside the house.

Amrapali spoke to Love Gill about her equation with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. Addressing the rumours that have linked the two over the years, she described Dinesh as one of her closest friends in the industry. Amrapali said their friendship has always been comfortable and unfiltered. She explained that they understand each other without needing to say much.

Uditi further claimed that she often felt demotivated in the relationship. Recalling what she experienced, she said, "Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai." She also described Karan as somewhat dominant and said the age difference between them had affected their relationship. Uditi had earlier spoken about her parents' concerns over their age gap. In the latest conversation, however, she focused more on how the relationship made her feel and how life changed after the breakup.

Captain Gullu saves Kanika and Uditi

Captain Gullu was handed an important choice that could affect both the house ration and the lifelines of contestants. He was given different options, including one that offered more ration but no restoration of lost lifelines. Gullu eventually chose the option that gave the house 80 percent ration while allowing him to restore two lost lifelines. He chose Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh, giving both contestants another chance in the game.

Nomination task tests friendships inside the house

Bigg Boss then introduced a nomination task where contestants had to reach a mutual decision in pairs. They had to decide who would remain safe and who would accept nomination. If they failed to agree, both contestants would be nominated. The first round featured Amrapali and Rhiti Tiwari. Neither was ready to back down, resulting in both being nominated.

Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan were next. Mahhi chose to nominate herself and save Arishfa. The decision left Arishfa emotional. Uditi later questioned whether it was too early to make such sacrifices for a bond, but Mahhi maintained that genuine relationships had already developed inside the house. Scout OP and Aasif Khan also faced the task. Scout chose to sacrifice his own safety and nominated himself so Aasif could be saved.

Qazi Touqeer and Uditi also failed to find a way out of the situation and accepted nomination. Aman Gandhi and Kanika Mann similarly could not reach an agreement. The final round involving Love Gill, Mary Kom and Yung DSA also ended without a mutual decision.

Who all are nominated this week?

At the end of the task, 10 contestants were nominated for the week: Amrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Mary Kom and Yung DSA. Mahhi's decision kept Arishfa safe, while Scout's sacrifice saved Aasif from nomination. The task therefore turned into a test of trust and equations rather than just a routine nomination exercise.

Bigg Boss 20 Episode 23, covering Day 22, streamed on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while the television broadcast aired on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.