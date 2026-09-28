Bigg Boss 20 Day 21 Highlights: After Calling Out Paps, Salman Khan Lashes Out At AI Video Creators; Isha Rikhi Evicted
Bigg Boss 20 Day 21 brought Isha Rikhi's eviction, emotional moments, celebrity appearances and Salman Khan's strong stand against fake AI videos.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 offered plenty of drama, emotional moments and fun as Salman Khan returned to the show to school contestants. The episode saw the eviction of Isha Rikhi, while Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat arrived to promote their upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also joined Salman to promote their web series Hunkkaar: The Roar.
From Salman addressing fake AI videos to contestants being called out for their behaviour inside the house, the episode had several talking points. Here are the major highlights from Day 21.
Salman Khan says those making fake AI videos should be put behind bars
After recently calling out online trolling and paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses, Salman turned his attention to fake AI-generated videos. The Bigg Boss 20 host spoke about how AI is increasingly being used to create misleading videos and voices of celebrities. He revealed that he too has been featured in fake AI content.
Salman explained that while celebrities may have the resources to approach the cyber cell and find out who created such content, ordinary people may not have the same access or support. He strongly criticised those who knowingly create and circulate such videos. Salman said that people who deliberately make such fake content should be put behind bars. He also called for a law to deal with the issue and said there should be censorship on social media. The actor also linked the issue to online bullying, saying that trolling and harassment have now moved to social media in different forms.
Exclusive : Bhai is saying abhi to unfit body hai unke liye work in progress hai abhi to, matlab isse bhi tagdi body banegi 😭🔥 #SalmanKhan#Monster pic.twitter.com/qY1g7wiGY0— Sallu Bhai Fan (@SalluBhaiFan143) September 28, 2026
Kanika Mann breaks down emotionally
Kanika also found herself at the centre of another discussion during the episode after an unseen clip showed Aman Gandhi speculating about whether she had undergone lip and chin fillers. Kanika called out the remark and questioned why assumptions about someone's appearance should be made without knowing the truth. Aman later apologised, and Kanika accepted his apology.
Salman gave a BIG lecture on mocking, trolling... BUT He mocked #KanikaMann repeatedly... Yung Ki hair Style Par Bi Mazak uadya..#BB20 @BeingSalmanKhan— Shikhar Negi (@ImshikharNegi) September 28, 2026
pic.twitter.com/SeivB2cZzq
Rhiti Tiwari Breaks Down
Rhiti also had an emotional moment during the episode. After being reprimanded by Salman for her language during the diss task, she was advised to leave the incident behind and start afresh. Salman also told Uditi Singh to move on from the matter. However, towards the end of the episode, Rhiti broke down emotionally. Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann and other housemates were seen comforting her and trying to cheer her up.
Isha Rikhi Evicted From The Show
The biggest development of the episode was Isha Rikhi's eviction from Bigg Boss 20. Isha was nominated alongside Yung DSA for the week 3 eviction. Salman initially played with the contestants' expectations and even suggested that Yung could be leaving the house. However, he soon revealed that Yung was safe and Isha had received fewer votes from viewers.
Salman praised Isha for the way she conducted herself during her time on the show. He told her, "Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity." Isha's exit comes only weeks after she entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. Before joining the show, she and rapper Badshah had publicly announced their separation through a joint statement on August 31. Her eviction also left some of her fellow contestants emotional.
Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat bring fun to Weekend Ka Vaar
The episode also had its share of lighter moments as Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat joined Salman to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion. Ajay poked fun at his own and Salman's dancing skills when Qazi Touqeer performed his popular hook step. Joking about their dance moves, Ajay said that Salman and he do "very difficult steps" and suggested that Jaideep perform Qazi's easy step instead. Jaideep eventually took up the challenge, leaving Salman and the contestants entertained.
#Gullu ke english ne humaare saath #Jaideep aur #AjayDevgn ko bhi fan bana diya 🤭😂— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 27, 2026
Catch #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/jTSi1kqr4u
Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh praised Salman for speaking up against trolling and said that people in positions of influence can have a bigger impact when they take a stand on issues. Bigg Boss 20 streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.