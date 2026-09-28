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Bigg Boss 20 Day 21 Highlights: After Calling Out Paps, Salman Khan Lashes Out At AI Video Creators; Isha Rikhi Evicted

Bigg Boss 20 Day 21 Highlights: After Calling Out Paps, Salman Khan Lashes Out At AI Video Creators; Isha Rikhi Evicted ( Photo: IANS/ Show Poster )

Hyderabad: The Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 offered plenty of drama, emotional moments and fun as Salman Khan returned to the show to school contestants. The episode saw the eviction of Isha Rikhi, while Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat arrived to promote their upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also joined Salman to promote their web series Hunkkaar: The Roar.

From Salman addressing fake AI videos to contestants being called out for their behaviour inside the house, the episode had several talking points. Here are the major highlights from Day 21. Salman Khan says those making fake AI videos should be put behind bars After recently calling out online trolling and paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses, Salman turned his attention to fake AI-generated videos. The Bigg Boss 20 host spoke about how AI is increasingly being used to create misleading videos and voices of celebrities. He revealed that he too has been featured in fake AI content. Salman explained that while celebrities may have the resources to approach the cyber cell and find out who created such content, ordinary people may not have the same access or support. He strongly criticised those who knowingly create and circulate such videos. Salman said that people who deliberately make such fake content should be put behind bars. He also called for a law to deal with the issue and said there should be censorship on social media. The actor also linked the issue to online bullying, saying that trolling and harassment have now moved to social media in different forms.