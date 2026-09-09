ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 2 Highlights: Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh Nominated For First Elimination

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 picked up pace on day 2 as the first captaincy task brought out the competitive side of the contestants. What followed was a series of heated arguments, a new twist involving lifelines and the season's first nominations.

By the end of the episode, Asif Khan, Gullu and Yung DSA emerged as the final contenders for captaincy. Meanwhile, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh were nominated for elimination and will now face the risk of losing one of their two lifelines.

Qazi and Yung clash during captaincy task

The captaincy task became the first major source of tension in the house. Qazi Touqeer, who was serving as the sanchalak, got into a heated argument with Yung DSA over his handling of the task. Qazi appeared visibly agitated during the confrontation and told Yung, "Mere pr chadh mat, chup baith. Main sanchalak hun, meri marzi waisa karunga." The exchange quickly turned personal, with both contestants taking digs at each other. As the task progressed, several contestants were eliminated from the race. Eventually, Asif, Gullu and Yung secured their spots as the final contenders for captaincy.

Arishfa fights with Amrapali over 'kid' remark

The biggest fight of the episode came when Arishfa Khan took offence to being referred to as a 'kid'. Amrapali Dubey had made a comment about people in the house being too young to remember the 2002 film Raaz, which Arishfa felt was directed at her. Arishfa insisted that she should not be treated like a child and claimed that she had a sharper mind than others in the house.

Amrapali, however, refused to back down and called her a sore loser. The argument soon turned ugly. Amrapali mocked Arishfa by saying, "The reel is being cut, the reel is being cut. Stop it." Arishfa hit back, saying she did not need to get her reels cut because they happened automatically. Mahhi Vij also joined the argument and questioned Arishfa for calling the housemates hypocrites.

The two eventually cooled down, with Arishfa later apologising to Amrapali. Amrapali also clarified that she had not intended to underestimate her.