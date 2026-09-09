Bigg Boss 20 Day 2 Highlights: Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh Nominated For First Elimination
Bigg Boss 20 day 2 saw heated clashes involving Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey, while Love, Arishfa, Kanika and Uditi faced nominations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 picked up pace on day 2 as the first captaincy task brought out the competitive side of the contestants. What followed was a series of heated arguments, a new twist involving lifelines and the season's first nominations.
By the end of the episode, Asif Khan, Gullu and Yung DSA emerged as the final contenders for captaincy. Meanwhile, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh were nominated for elimination and will now face the risk of losing one of their two lifelines.
Qazi and Yung clash during captaincy task
The captaincy task became the first major source of tension in the house. Qazi Touqeer, who was serving as the sanchalak, got into a heated argument with Yung DSA over his handling of the task. Qazi appeared visibly agitated during the confrontation and told Yung, "Mere pr chadh mat, chup baith. Main sanchalak hun, meri marzi waisa karunga." The exchange quickly turned personal, with both contestants taking digs at each other. As the task progressed, several contestants were eliminated from the race. Eventually, Asif, Gullu and Yung secured their spots as the final contenders for captaincy.
Arishfa fights with Amrapali over 'kid' remark
The biggest fight of the episode came when Arishfa Khan took offence to being referred to as a 'kid'. Amrapali Dubey had made a comment about people in the house being too young to remember the 2002 film Raaz, which Arishfa felt was directed at her. Arishfa insisted that she should not be treated like a child and claimed that she had a sharper mind than others in the house.
Amrapali, however, refused to back down and called her a sore loser. The argument soon turned ugly. Amrapali mocked Arishfa by saying, "The reel is being cut, the reel is being cut. Stop it." Arishfa hit back, saying she did not need to get her reels cut because they happened automatically. Mahhi Vij also joined the argument and questioned Arishfa for calling the housemates hypocrites.
The two eventually cooled down, with Arishfa later apologising to Amrapali. Amrapali also clarified that she had not intended to underestimate her.
Bigg Boss introduces the '2X' room
The housemates were then given another interesting challenge. Gullu, Asif and Yung, who had made it through the captaincy task, were given access to a special room featuring two doors marked '2' and 'X'. The '2' door represented an extra lifeline, while the 'X' door meant taking away one lifeline from a contestant. Since every housemate has two lifelines, the contestants ultimately had to deal with the 'X' option. Asif chose to take away Arishfa's lifeline, while Gullu picked Uditi and Yung chose Kanika.
Who nominated whom?
The first nomination process of the season saw every contestant name two housemates for nomination.
- Isha Rikhi: Scout, Qazi
- Arishfa Khan: Mahhi, Amrapali
- Rhiti Tiwari: Uditi, Mary
- Gullu: Amrapali, Love
- Kanika Mann: Arishfa, Love
- Asif Khan: Kanika, Uditi
- Aman Gandhi: Love, Amrapali
- Amrapali Dubey: Kanika, Gullu
- ScoutOP: Uditi, Arishfa
- Rohed Khan: Kanika, Love
- Love Gill: Kanika, Gullu
- Mahhi Vij: Arishfa, Uditi
- Yung DSA: Love, Arishfa
- Mary Kom: Arishfa, Gullu
- Uditi Singh: Love, Asif
- Qazi Touqeer: Kanika, Yung
After the votes were counted, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh emerged as the four nominated contestants. With the lifeline twist in play, the four now face an added layer of pressure.
Isha Rikhi remains tight-lipped about Badshah
The episode ended with a moment involving Isha Rikhi's past. While chatting with Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari in the kitchen, Yung brought up rapper Badshah. Isha simply referred to him as her "ex" and refused to discuss the relationship further. When asked about him, she said, "No comments." Her brief response made it clear that she did not want to revisit her personal life inside the house.