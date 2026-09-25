Bigg Boss 20 Day 18 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Tells Manoj Tiwari 'Apni Daughter Ko Dekho' After Rhiti's Abusive Diss Battle
Bigg Boss 20 day 18 saw Rhiti and Uditi's diss battle turn ugly, with Qazi stepping in, housemates taking sides and captaincy contenders announced.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed another heated day as a diss battle between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh took an unexpected turn. What started as a task soon became a personal argument, with Qazi Touqeer stepping in to support Uditi. The fight divided the housemates, with several contestants later discussing who crossed the line. Amid the drama, Bigg Boss also announced the contestants who would compete for the next captaincy task.
Rhiti and Uditi's diss battle turns ugly
The episode began with Bigg Boss asking Rhiti and Uditi to face each other in the diss battle. Rhiti repeatedly targeted Uditi during the task, while Qazi backed Uditi and encouraged her to continue. Things changed when Rhiti made comments that Uditi and Qazi felt crossed the line. Qazi called her diss "dirty", while Uditi refused to continue, saying she did not want to stoop to that level.
Uditi later explained why she chose to walk away from the task. She said Rhiti had repeatedly commented on her fashion and had crossed a personal boundary. However, Uditi also made personal remarks about Rhiti, calling her "ugly and fat" and saying she would say the same thing to her face. Aman Gandhi immediately advised Uditi not to go down that road.
Rhiti clashes with Qazi
The argument soon shifted from Rhiti and Uditi to Rhiti and Qazi. Qazi told Rhiti to "shut up" and asked her to mute herself. Rhiti lost her cool, while Qazi repeatedly objected to the use of abusive language. The other housemates tried to separate the contestants and calm the situation. Scout also stepped in and reminded Qazi that the task was between Rhiti and Uditi. This led to another verbal exchange between Qazi and Scout.
At one point, Qazi looked towards the camera and addressed Rhiti's father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, saying, "Apni daughter ko dekho, not done." Later, Rhiti claimed that Qazi had come towards her aggressively and that she could have made the matter bigger. She also maintained that Uditi and Qazi had targeted her first.
Housemates react and take sides
The fight became a major topic of discussion inside the house. Aasif advised Rhiti to think about her father and not cross the line while playing the game. Aman also gave her similar advice. Rhiti, however, remained confident about her actions and said she did not believe her father would be upset with her. Amrapali also warned Rhiti about her conduct, telling her that she could face a scolding from show host Salman Khan. Aasif, meanwhile, asked her not to feel guilty, saying that contestants were also playing for footage.
Mahhi had a different take on the situation. While speaking to Uditi, she suggested that Rhiti might have an issue with Qazi because she wanted to be the "Rockstar", while Qazi was getting the limelight. Mahhi felt Rhiti's behaviour could affect her game later. When Rhiti complained to Mahhi about Qazi, she accused him of trying to act like a protector of girls while behaving aggressively towards her. Mahhi pointed out that both contestants had issues with each other and told Rhiti that she had started the confrontation. Isha, however, felt Qazi had approached Rhiti first.
Captaincy contenders announced
After the chaos of the diss battle, Bigg Boss shifted the focus back to the game and announced the captaincy task. Rhiti, Love, Mary, Yung, Scout and Amrapali emerged as the captaincy contenders. The announcement gave the housemates a fresh battle to focus on after the arguments.
The episode also had a lighter moment when Love did Scout's makeup. Love later joked about Yung's hairstyle, comparing it to a "toilet brush". The tension, however, continued into the kitchen, with Uditi telling Gullu that she would come only after Rhiti left the kitchen area. Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar, with episodes also airing on Colors TV.