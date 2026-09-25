ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 18 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Tells Manoj Tiwari 'Apni Daughter Ko Dekho' After Rhiti's Abusive Diss Battle

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed another heated day as a diss battle between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh took an unexpected turn. What started as a task soon became a personal argument, with Qazi Touqeer stepping in to support Uditi. The fight divided the housemates, with several contestants later discussing who crossed the line. Amid the drama, Bigg Boss also announced the contestants who would compete for the next captaincy task.

Rhiti and Uditi's diss battle turns ugly

The episode began with Bigg Boss asking Rhiti and Uditi to face each other in the diss battle. Rhiti repeatedly targeted Uditi during the task, while Qazi backed Uditi and encouraged her to continue. Things changed when Rhiti made comments that Uditi and Qazi felt crossed the line. Qazi called her diss "dirty", while Uditi refused to continue, saying she did not want to stoop to that level.

Uditi later explained why she chose to walk away from the task. She said Rhiti had repeatedly commented on her fashion and had crossed a personal boundary. However, Uditi also made personal remarks about Rhiti, calling her "ugly and fat" and saying she would say the same thing to her face. Aman Gandhi immediately advised Uditi not to go down that road.

Rhiti clashes with Qazi

The argument soon shifted from Rhiti and Uditi to Rhiti and Qazi. Qazi told Rhiti to "shut up" and asked her to mute herself. Rhiti lost her cool, while Qazi repeatedly objected to the use of abusive language. The other housemates tried to separate the contestants and calm the situation. Scout also stepped in and reminded Qazi that the task was between Rhiti and Uditi. This led to another verbal exchange between Qazi and Scout.