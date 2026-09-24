Bigg Boss 20 Day 17 Highlights: Mary Kom Reveals She Wanted To End Her Life, Diss Battle Adds Drama
Bigg Boss 20 day 17 saw Mary Kom reveal her suicidal thoughts, Arishfa-Amrapali clash, Rhiti discuss her love life and a chaotic diss battle.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a mix of emotional revelations, personal confessions and heated arguments as the housemates entered another dramatic day. From Mary Kom opening up about one of the darkest phases of her life to Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey getting into a heated argument, the episode had plenty of tension.
The captaincy contendership task added to the drama as Team Qazi and Team Yung faced each other in a diss battle. Meanwhile, Rhiti Tiwari opened up about her past relationship and revealed how she realised she had fallen in love with her best friend.
Mary Kom reveals she once thought of ending her life
One of the most emotional moments of the episode came when Olympic medallist and six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom spoke about the difficult phases she had faced in her life. Speaking to Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari and Kanika Mann, Mary broke down while recalling the struggles she had faced from a young age. Despite being known for her strength and determination in the boxing ring, she admitted that there was a time when she felt completely broken.
"I am very strong. But in that year, I lost a bit. I was broken. I had a lot to do. I wanted to end my life. That's what I was thinking. But I am still alive for my children. They were small," Mary said. She also spoke about the sacrifices she had made for her family, her state and the country. "I have been through a lot since I was young. I have sacrificed for my family, for my state and for my nation," she said.
Mary also admitted that she still feels hungry for more achievements but can no longer compete because of the age limit. "I want to win more medals. One medal isn't enough. Two medals aren't enough. Three medals aren't enough. I am still hungry but can no longer participate because of overage," she said.
Arishfa and Amrapali clash over 'bully gang'
The morning also brought tension between Arishfa and Amrapali. The disagreement began after Yung DSA was seen singing the Chhota Bheem song while passing by Arishfa. Arishfa questioned who Yung was singing the song for. When he replied that he was singing it for himself, the matter escalated. Arishfa later called Amrapali and Yung a "bully gang".
Amrapali objected to the choice of words, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Arishfa argued that the contestants often moved around in groups, while Amrapali questioned why she was being targeted. The tension continued as Amrapali, Luv Gill and Mary Kom also refused to cook for the housemates.
Rhiti Tiwari opens up about falling for her best friend
Amid the arguments, Rhiti Tiwari shared a personal story about her past relationship. She revealed that she had been in a relationship for around two and a half years when she realised that she had fallen in love with her best friend. "I was in a two-and-a-half-year relationship, and by the end, the guy told me there was nothing between us. You can go with someone else. I was heartbroken," Rhiti recalled. Her confession came during the emotional conversation with Mary, as both contestants spoke about difficult experiences from their personal lives.
Diss battle turns into a chaotic showdown
The captaincy contendership task became another major highlight of the episode. The housemates were divided into Team Qazi and Team Yung for a diss-based battle. What started as a task soon turned heated, with contestants taking sharp digs at each other. Yung DSA's remarks aimed at Aman Gandhi triggered a fierce clash, while tensions also rose between Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti. Rhiti took a particularly sharp dig at Qazi during her diss rap, adding another layer of tension to the task.
With emotional confessions, personal clashes and a captaincy battle turning into chaos, the episode kept the drama quotient high. Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.