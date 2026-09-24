ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 17 Highlights: Mary Kom Reveals She Wanted To End Her Life, Diss Battle Adds Drama

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a mix of emotional revelations, personal confessions and heated arguments as the housemates entered another dramatic day. From Mary Kom opening up about one of the darkest phases of her life to Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey getting into a heated argument, the episode had plenty of tension.

The captaincy contendership task added to the drama as Team Qazi and Team Yung faced each other in a diss battle. Meanwhile, Rhiti Tiwari opened up about her past relationship and revealed how she realised she had fallen in love with her best friend.

Mary Kom reveals she once thought of ending her life

One of the most emotional moments of the episode came when Olympic medallist and six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom spoke about the difficult phases she had faced in her life. Speaking to Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari and Kanika Mann, Mary broke down while recalling the struggles she had faced from a young age. Despite being known for her strength and determination in the boxing ring, she admitted that there was a time when she felt completely broken.

"I am very strong. But in that year, I lost a bit. I was broken. I had a lot to do. I wanted to end my life. That's what I was thinking. But I am still alive for my children. They were small," Mary said. She also spoke about the sacrifices she had made for her family, her state and the country. "I have been through a lot since I was young. I have sacrificed for my family, for my state and for my nation," she said.