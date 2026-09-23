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Bigg Boss 20 Day 16 Highlights: Gullu Opens Up About Divorce, Aman And Love Clash As Ranking Task Creates Chaos

The next morning brought a more personal moment. While speaking to Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he had been married earlier and is now divorced. The actor revealed that he went through a divorce in 2024 after being married for around four to five months. "I had a serious heartbreak. Not something like a breakup, I had a divorce," Gullu said, shocking Qazi. Meanwhile, Yung asked Isha Rikhi for advice about maintaining a relationship and how one should behave after marrying a star. Isha told him to be honest and loyal.

The episode began with the tension between Aman and Yung continuing from the previous day. Aman had earlier chosen his ration by taking away one of Yung's lifelines, leaving the latter upset. Yung did not hold back as he confronted Aman. During the argument, he taunted Aman about him always hanging out with girls and told him to apply lipstick and Vaseline. He also called him 'Rajkumari Indumati.' The exchange divided the housemates, with different contestants taking sides. Gullu, who admitted that he had instigated the situation, showed no regret over his actions. Scout also spoke to him about the matter.

Hyderabad: The daily dose of drama continued inside the Bigg Boss 20 house as old fights spilled into a new day and a ration task brought fresh arguments. From Gullu opening up about his divorce to Yung DSA calling Aman Gandhi 'Rajkumari Indumati', the episode had plenty of personal revelations and heated exchanges. The ranking task only added to the tension, with Aman and Love Gill locking horns over their positions and the house eventually receiving just 60 per cent of its weekly ration.

Ranking task puts the housemates against each other

Later, Bigg Boss announced the weekly ration task. Ten windows were placed in the garden, and the contestants had to rank themselves according to their contribution in the game. Kanika Mann was made the sanchalak of the task, while Aasif Khan, Scout and Yung were not allowed to participate. The task quickly became complicated as the contestants struggled to agree on the rankings.

Qazi Touqeer emerged as the top-ranked contestant, followed by Mahhi Vij at number two and Aamrapali Dubey at number three. Arishfa Khan took the fourth position, while Gullu was ranked fifth. Love Gill and Aman Gandhi took the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Mary Kom was placed eighth, Rhiti Tiwari ninth and Isha Rikhi tenth.

Aman and Love clash over rankings

The biggest fight during the task came between Aman and Love. Both contestants argued over their respective positions and questioned each other's contribution to the show. Aman objected to Love's tone and accused her of copying a former contestant. Love hit back at Aman and defended her way of talking, making it clear that she would speak in her own way. Their argument continued for some time before the two finally agreed to take the sixth and seventh spots.

Kanika changes four rankings, house gets 60 percent ration

After the contestants arrived at their rankings, Kanika, as the sanchalak, was given the power to make changes. She altered four of the rankings, which changed the final order of the housemates. With the contestants unable to secure the full ration, Bigg Boss announced that they would receive only 60 per cent of their weekly ration.

The task also came with another consequence. Isha Rikhi and Rhiti Tiwari lost one lifeline each. Isha was told that she would have to secure more votes than Yung DSA to remain in the house. The episode ended with the housemates dealing with the consequences of the task, while Gullu continued his playful exchanges with Love.