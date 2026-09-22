ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 15 Highlights: Yung DSA Gets Nominated After Aman Gandhi Takes His Life In Luxury Ration Task

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 saw another tense day inside the house as ration troubles, nominations and changing equations kept the contestants on edge. Day 15, which was broadcast as Episode 16 on September 21, brought a new ration task that forced the housemates to make difficult choices. What started as a task soon turned personal. Aman Gandhi chose to take away Yung DSA's life, leaving the latter upset and leading to a heated argument between the two. The episode also saw contestants discuss each other's gameplay, while Rhiti Tiwari spoke about her relationship with her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Kanika Mann discusses Qazi's acting

The housemates continued to keep a close watch on Qazi Touqeer and his growing presence in the game. Kanika, along with the other contestants, discussed his behaviour and gameplay inside the house. Qazi's equations with several housemates have become a talking point. Contestants have been observing who spends time with him and whether those friendships are based on genuine bonds or the attention he has received on the show. The discussion added another layer to the changing relationships inside the house, with contestants increasingly questioning each other's strategies.

Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her father

Rhiti Tiwari had a more personal conversation with Scout as she spoke about growing up as the daughter of a well-known celebrity. Rhiti said people often assume that being Manoj Tiwari's daughter means she has access to his wealth, fame and professional opportunities. However, she claimed that her father made it clear that he would not help her build her career and wanted her to establish herself independently.

She also spoke about the financial support she receives from him. Rhiti said she gets a monthly allowance of around Rs. 20,000-25,000 and does not always get the money she asks for. Sharing an example of her everyday struggles, she said there have been times when she ate a Rs. 10 vada pav twice a day to fill her stomach. Rhiti further recalled that her father left home when she was very young and that she would meet him only about once a year. She said that when she was around 18 or 19, she decided to spend more time with him to understand him better.

Nominations bring fresh tension

The nomination process added to the pressure in the house. With Gullu, the captain, exempt from the process, the remaining contestants were asked to name two housemates they wanted to save. Several choices revealed where loyalties currently stand. Scout chose Luv and Asif, while Kanika saved Mary Kom and Qazi. Yung chose Luv and Amrapali, while Mary Kom also chose Amrapali and Luv. Uditi saved Qazi and Aman, whereas Arishfa chose Qazi and Mahi.