Bigg Boss 20 Day 15 Highlights: Yung DSA Gets Nominated After Aman Gandhi Takes His Life In Luxury Ration Task
Bigg Boss 20 day 15 brings ration battles, nominations and heated arguments as Aman Gandhi targets Yung DSA.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 saw another tense day inside the house as ration troubles, nominations and changing equations kept the contestants on edge. Day 15, which was broadcast as Episode 16 on September 21, brought a new ration task that forced the housemates to make difficult choices. What started as a task soon turned personal. Aman Gandhi chose to take away Yung DSA's life, leaving the latter upset and leading to a heated argument between the two. The episode also saw contestants discuss each other's gameplay, while Rhiti Tiwari spoke about her relationship with her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.
Kanika Mann discusses Qazi's acting
The housemates continued to keep a close watch on Qazi Touqeer and his growing presence in the game. Kanika, along with the other contestants, discussed his behaviour and gameplay inside the house. Qazi's equations with several housemates have become a talking point. Contestants have been observing who spends time with him and whether those friendships are based on genuine bonds or the attention he has received on the show. The discussion added another layer to the changing relationships inside the house, with contestants increasingly questioning each other's strategies.
Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her father
Rhiti Tiwari had a more personal conversation with Scout as she spoke about growing up as the daughter of a well-known celebrity. Rhiti said people often assume that being Manoj Tiwari's daughter means she has access to his wealth, fame and professional opportunities. However, she claimed that her father made it clear that he would not help her build her career and wanted her to establish herself independently.
She also spoke about the financial support she receives from him. Rhiti said she gets a monthly allowance of around Rs. 20,000-25,000 and does not always get the money she asks for. Sharing an example of her everyday struggles, she said there have been times when she ate a Rs. 10 vada pav twice a day to fill her stomach. Rhiti further recalled that her father left home when she was very young and that she would meet him only about once a year. She said that when she was around 18 or 19, she decided to spend more time with him to understand him better.
Nominations bring fresh tension
The nomination process added to the pressure in the house. With Gullu, the captain, exempt from the process, the remaining contestants were asked to name two housemates they wanted to save. Several choices revealed where loyalties currently stand. Scout chose Luv and Asif, while Kanika saved Mary Kom and Qazi. Yung chose Luv and Amrapali, while Mary Kom also chose Amrapali and Luv. Uditi saved Qazi and Aman, whereas Arishfa chose Qazi and Mahi.
Amrapali saved Luv and Rhiti, while Qazi chose Arishfa and Mahi. Mahi returned the support by saving Arishfa and Qazi. Isha chose Kanika and Arishfa, while Asif saved Scout and Luv. Aman saved Uditi and Qazi. Luv chose Asif and Amrapali, while Rhiti saved Amrapali and Mary. The nomination round eventually put Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi in danger of eviction. Yung was visibly hurt that the housemates did not come forward to save him despite some considering him a strong player. Isha, meanwhile, was disappointed by Kanika's decision during the process.
Ration task forces housemates to make a choice
Ration continued to be one of the biggest issues inside the Bigg Boss house. With supplies running low, Bigg Boss introduced another opportunity for the contestants to earn luxury ration. But there was a catch. A contestant could get personal luxury ration by taking away one life from a housemate who had two lives remaining. The first contestant to enter the 2x room would get the chance to make the decision. Bigg Boss also told the housemates that it was time to stop playing cautiously and take a more direct approach. Winning ration meant directly affecting another housemate's position in the game.
Aman Gandhi takes Yung's life, leading to massive fight
Aman Gandhi eventually won the task and got the opportunity to take away one life from a contestant who had two lives. After considering his options, Aman chose Yung DSA. Aman explained that Yung belonged to the opposing team, which was why he decided to target him. The decision did not go down well with Yung. What followed was a heated confrontation between the two contestants.
Yung questioned Aman's gameplay and accused him of changing his stance depending on the situation. During the argument, Yung called Aman a "bakri", using the word to describe someone who moves according to where the situation takes them. The exchange quickly became one of the major moments of the episode. What had begun as a strategic decision in a ration task turned into a personal argument, reflecting the growing tension between the housemates.
Bigg Boss 20 streaming details
Bigg Boss 20 airs every day on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The latest episode brought together ration drama, nominations, personal revelations and a major clash between Aman Gandhi and Yung DSA, setting up more tension for the days ahead.