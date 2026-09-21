ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 14 Highlights: Salman Khan Exposes Qazi Touqeer, Rohed Khan Gets Evicted

Salman began by discussing the ongoing battle between Amrapali and Mahhi Vij. The contestants were then given a task to decide who they felt was actually running the house. They had to place a ring on the key ring of the contestant they considered the 'lady of the house'. While Arishfa, Qazi, Uditi and Aman backed Mahi; Luv, Rohed, Aasif, Mary Kom, Rhiti, Gullu, Isha, Kanika and Scout were among those who named Amrapali. With the most votes, Amrapali emerged as the housemate who was seen as having the strongest control over the house.

The episode also marked the season's first eviction. Rohed Khan was shown the door after receiving the lowest votes among the nominated contestants. Adding some star power to the episode were Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar brought a mix of fun, drama and emotional moments as Salman Khan returned to the stage. The episode saw Amrapali Dubey emerge as the housemate who, according to most contestants, is running the house. Salman also took Qazi Touqeer to task over his alleged medical drama, while a heated argument with Rhiti Tiwari added more tension.

One of the biggest moments of the episode came when Salman decided to teach Qazi a lesson in his own style. The host suddenly clutched his chest and lay down on the stage, making the housemates believe that something had gone wrong with him. The contestants were visibly concerned before Salman revealed that he had staged the entire moment. The act was a reference to the medical emergency involving Qazi inside the house. Salman used the moment to show the contestants how such situations can affect those around them. Amrapali was reportedly left emotional after realising what Salman had done. The incident became one of the episode's most talked-about moments.

Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi clash

The tension continued inside the house when Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi got into a heated argument. Rhiti called Qazi a "fake baba", prompting him to object to the remark. The argument quickly escalated, with Rhiti saying, "Who are you? Why are you going to press my mute button? Am I your father's servant?" Qazi asked her not to bring his father into the argument. Rhiti later apologised for the abusive remark, but the confrontation added another layer of tension to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Rohed Khan becomes first evicted contestant

The biggest announcement of the episode came when Salman revealed the season's first eviction. Aasif Khan, Scout OP and Rohed Khan were nominated after they were accused of discussing the nomination process. After the public voting, Rohed was eliminated from Bigg Boss 20. Salman gave Rohed a warm farewell and praised the way he conducted himself in the house. "Job well done. Well played with dignity. You are a good man," Salman told him. Before leaving, Rohed told Salman that working with him was one of his dreams. Salman responded, "Inshallah one day we will work." Rohed's exit left his friends Rhiti and Aasif emotional.

Tamannaah and Sidharth enter Bigg Boss house

The Weekend Ka Vaar also had some starry visitors. Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra arrived to promote their upcoming film The Vvan: Force of the Forrest. Tamannaah revealed that she follows Bigg Boss 20 and had a special word of praise for Qazi. She complimented his signature hook step and even performed it with him. Calling Qazi a "real star", Tamannaah told him, "Only you can do this step." Salman then joined in with his playful remark, "Sabki jali na." Sidharth, meanwhile, praised Kanika Mann and called her a "true alpha", revealing that his mother has been watching her journey on the show and feels she is doing well.

Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui add to the fun

Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui also joined Salman on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. Sonali brought halwa for Salman and recreated nostalgic moments from Hum Saath Saath Hain. The episode also featured games and lighter moments involving the guests and housemates, balancing the heated confrontations and Rohed's emotional exit.