ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 11 Highlights: Aasif Charges At Qazi Over Double-Meaning Jokes, Gullu Wins Captaincy

Love picked up on the comment and tried to mock Mahhi. However, Mahhi responded directly, saying that Love had a lot of work while she was looking for opportunities and had entered the show to revive her career. The episode also showed Mahhi, Arishfa, Uditi Singh and Aman Gandhi standing up for Qazi when other contestants questioned his remarks.

Aasif then confronted Qazi over his intervention, adding another layer to the ongoing conflict. The fight also brought up personal comments involving other contestants. Aamrapali made a remark about Qazi and Mahhi Vij, referring to one having stayed at home for years and the other taking on mother's roles to revive her career.

As the argument continued, other housemates became involved. Scout OP, Aasif Khan and Aamrapali Dubey came forward in support of Love, while Qazi Touqeer stepped in to defend Arishfa. The confrontation gradually turned into a clash between groups, with contestants taking different sides. The situation became more tense when Love made remarks about Arishfa's family. Arishfa reacted strongly, and the argument drew more attention from the housemates.

The episode witnessed a major clash between Arishfa Khan and Love Gill after Arishfa called Love a 'chamchi'. What began as an argument between the two contestants soon escalated when the discussion moved towards their families and upbringing. Love made remarks about Arishfa's upbringing, further provoking the latter and intensifying the confrontation.

Hyderabad: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house took a sharper turn in day 11 as arguments, personal remarks and the captaincy task brought several contestants into conflict. What started as a fight between Arishfa Khan and Love Gill soon turned into a larger confrontation involving different groups in the house. Meanwhile, Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer once again found themselves at the centre of a heated argument over remarks that were questioned for their alleged double meaning. The episode also saw Mahhi Vij make a controversial remark against Love, while Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar emerged as the second captain of the season.

Aasif Charges At Qazi Over Double-Meaning Jokes

Qazi Touqeer's comments became another major topic of discussion in the house. His 'ganji gudiya' remark and a reported 'lollipop' comment involving Arishfa Khan were questioned by several contestants, who felt that the jokes had inappropriate double meanings. During the episode, Scout OP brought up a conversation from a few days earlier. He claimed that Qazi had joked about Bigg Boss giving the housemates a 'ganji gudiya' task.

Scout also recalled Qazi mentioning that his testosterone level was very high. The discussion grew when Kanika Mann brought up the reported 'lollipop' remark. She claimed that Qazi had asked Arishfa, "Lollipop chahiye?" The comments led Aasif and other housemates to question Qazi about his choice of words. Qazi defended himself, saying that his intentions were not wrong and that the statements should not be given a different meaning. He also questioned the housemates for making an issue out of the remarks.

While explaining his position, Qazi said he would accept his mistake if he was wrong, but asked the contestants not to take his words out of context. The argument soon became heated, with Aasif and Qazi exchanging sharp words. The two then exchange abuses, and Aasif appears to charge towards Qazi while standing on the bed. The confrontation added to the tension between the two contestants, who had already been involved in a near-physical fight during an earlier captaincy task.

Mahhi Vij's Remark Against Love Sparks Controversy

The tension between Mahhi and Love continued during the captaincy task. Contestants were required to place apples on tables worn by the captaincy contenders. The contestant who retained the most apples on their table at the end of the task would become the new captain. As the task progressed, Love repeatedly removed apples from Mahhi's table. The action appeared to provoke Mahhi, and the two exchanged heated words.

During the argument, Mahhi used a derogatory term referring to transgender women against Love. The remark became a point of contention after the task, when Love asked Mahhi to acknowledge what she had said. Mahhi reportedly admitted to the comment, bringing the exchange to an end. The incident added to the growing tension between the two contestants, who had already been involved in several arguments during the episode.

Gullu Wins Captaincy Task, Scout Loses A Lifeline

Amid the house's ongoing arguments, the captaincy task brought a major development. Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar emerged as the winner and became the second captain of Bigg Boss 20. The task featured Gullu, Kanika Mann, and Mahhi Vij. As part of the show's lifeline format, the contestants had to name a housemate whose lifeline they would take if they became captain. Gullu selected Scout OP, while Kanika chose Rohed Khan and Mahhi named Aasif Khan.

Rhiti was eliminated from the task after refusing to take another contestant's lifeline. Gullu's victory meant that Scout OP lost one of his lifelines. He joined Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh, who had previously lost one lifeline each. With Gullu taking charge as the new captain, the dynamics inside the house are likely to shift further as the competition continues.