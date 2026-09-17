ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 10 Highlights: Aasif Tells Aman 'Ladkiyon Ke Peeche Chhupta Hai'; Gullu Enters Captaincy Race

After the task, he hit back at Aasif with a series of personal remarks. He called him "low IQ" and "ghatiya dimaag ke," while also taking another dig at his appearance. The argument added another layer to the growing friction between the two housemates. The episode also saw Qazi Touqeer getting emotional and hugging Aasif. Later, Aasif opened up about his equation with Qazi. He admitted that he finds Qazi difficult to understand and is unable to figure out whether Qazi is genuinely behaving like himself or putting on an act inside the house.

The captaincy task quickly turned intense when the housemates began arguing over the game. Aasif took a direct dig at Aman and said, "Mard hoon main, teri tarah ladkiyon ke peeche nahi chupta." The remark appeared to question Aman's game and his equation with the female contestants. Aman did not let the comment go unanswered.

Hyderabad: Drama took over the Bigg Boss 20 house as the captaincy task brought fresh clashes, sharp comments and new twists. Aasif Khan and Aman Gandhi got into a heated argument and amid all the tension, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu emerged as the contender for captaincy. The episode also gave the housemates a chance to put their creative side forward with a reel challenge.

The captaincy task involved the female contestants throwing colours at the male contestants, with the outcome deciding who would get a chance to enter the captaincy race. Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, emerged as the captaincy contender. The task saw the contestants trying to protect their positions while also influencing the outcome. With Gullu securing the spot, the race for captaincy has now started taking shape.

Reel challenge eases tension in house

After all the arguments, Bigg Boss introduced a reel challenge that brought a different kind of energy to the house. The contestants had to make short videos targeting or imitating their fellow housemates. Arishfa Khan was the first to take aim at Scout. Her reel received seven likes and eight dislikes. Rhiti Tiwari then dedicated a rap for Mary Kom, and her act was appreciated by Qazi, who called it "very nice." Rhiti eventually received 15 likes.

Amrapali Dubey targeted Mahi Vij and pointed out her habit of interrupting conversations. She also made a remark about Qazi, which prompted him to react with, "Sick..." Her act received six likes and nine dislikes. Mahi's performance got 15 likes, while Kanika Mann earned 14 likes. Isha Rikhi later imitated Kanika, adding another entertaining moment to the challenge.

The girls who got highest likes to join Gullu in captaincy race

The reel challenge also had an impact on the captaincy race. Rhiti Tiwari and Mahi Vij emerged with the highest number of likes, with both receiving 15 likes for their acts. Their performances helped them move into the captaincy race alongside Gullu. Kanika Mann also performed strongly with 14 likes, keeping the competition close as the housemates continued to fight for their place in the game.

With fresh rivalries, emotional moments and the captaincy race gaining momentum, Bigg Boss 20 day 10 kept the housemates on their toes. The contestants are now facing a mix of personal equations, task pressure and strategic gameplay as the competition moves ahead. The show airs every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. The 24 Live Channel is also available exclusively on the JioHotstar app.