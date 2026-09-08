Bigg Boss 20 Day 1 Highlights: 'Divorcees' Mahhi, Isha Rekhi And Mary Kom Discuss Marriage, Separation And 'Second Innings'
Bigg Boss 20's first day saw Mahhi Vij irk housemates, Mary Kom make emotional revelations, Qazi and Yung DSA clash, and captaincy drama begin.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 8, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 may have just begun, but day 1 inside the house was anything but calm. From Mahhi Vij's behaviour towards fellow contestants and conversations around divorce to Mary Kom's emotional revelations, a Gen Z disagreement and Qazi Touqeer's heated clash with Yung DSA, the first day brought plenty of drama. The episode also marked the beginning of the captaincy race, with Kanika Mann using her special power against Qazi. As the contestants continue to settle into the house, the first few equations and rivalries have already started taking shape.
Mahhi Vij turns bossy
One of the biggest talking points of day 1 was Mahhi Vij's interaction with her fellow contestants. Mahhi first grabbed attention after receiving her luggage and asking Aman Gandhi to help her with it. Aman objected to the way Mahhi spoke to him and asked her to say "please". However, Mahhi refused, leading to an awkward exchange between the two.
The tension did not end there. Mahhi later asked Isha Rikhi to make tea and reportedly said that since she was a girl, she should know how to make it. She also asked Arishfa Khan to go to the kitchen and watch over tea while the latter was relaxing in the garden area. Arishfa said she could not make tea, while Isha later discussed Mahhi's behaviour with the other housemates. Isha wondered whether Mahhi would eventually ask the contestants to do even more personal chores for her. Arishfa, meanwhile, told Aman that she was getting "off vibes" from Mahhi. The exchanges gave the house its first dose of irritation and gossip, with several contestants appearing unhappy with Mahhi's bossy approach.
Mahhi's 'divorcee special' conversation
Mahhi also had a candid conversation with Isha about their personal lives. She pointed out that she, Isha and Mary Kom were the three divorcees in the Bigg Boss 20 house this season. Referring to the three women and their new phases in life, Mahhi described it as a "divorcee special" and spoke about her "second innings".
She also asked Isha why she had decided to participate in the reality show. Isha explained that she wanted to build her own identity. The Punjabi actor said that she had largely remained private and did not want to be known as someone's wife or girlfriend. "There are many people who do not know me. I have been private and I don't want anyone to call me someone's ex-wife or girlfriend. People should know me by my own identity," Isha said.
Isha Rikhi says she now wants to stay single
Later in the episode, Amrapali Dubey asked Isha whether she would eventually talk about her marriage and divorce. Isha said she would reveal more when she felt comfortable, but added that she would prefer to discuss some details outside the Bigg Boss house. The actor also spoke honestly about how her views on marriage have changed over the years. "I was so fond of the idea of getting married that I thought I would get married as soon as I turned 18. But now I want to stay single because I just don't feel like getting married anymore," Isha said.
#SalmanKhan gave advice to #IshaRikhi— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 6, 2026
'Move On' because other party (Badshah) moved on long time ago so there’s nobody should get the credit of hurting you emotionally #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/RcIjFKtYqd
Mary Kom's emotional revelations
Boxing champion Mary Kom also opened up about her personal life during her conversations inside the house. She revealed that she had always wanted a daughter. After having twin sons, Mary Kom said she decided to adopt a baby girl to fulfil that wish. In another emotional conversation, Mary Kom reportedly spoke about the situation in Manipur and her feelings about her home state. She said she felt she had failed to do enough for the people of her state.
#MaryKom shared her experience of meeting #SalmanKhan for the first time, she had watched his movies in her childhood #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/r7MSaXdPVt— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 6, 2026
Arishfa Khan's Gen Z disagreement turns into a bigger clash
Another major moment of day 1 involved Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA. Arishfa and Qazi first got into a disagreement over a song. Qazi explained that he sang it because Arishfa reminded him of his childhood. However, Arishfa made it clear that she did not want to be treated like a child. "I am not a kid. I respect you but that does not mean you will treat me like a child," she said, adding, "I am a Gen Z. Don't give me orders." The conversation soon became one of the most talked-about moments of the day and even led to a fun "Gen Z anthem" moment inside the house. Yung later confronted Qazi over the remarks and songs, and the disagreement quickly turned into a heated verbal clash.
Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA's heated fight
The argument between Qazi and Yung DSA escalated as both contestants exchanged sarcastic and pointed remarks. Yung warned Qazi, "Mereko haath mat laga," and asked him not to imitate him. Qazi, meanwhile, accused Yung of trying to create problems between him and Arishfa. The Fame Gurukul winner also referred to Yung as "moonfali ke chhilke" during the heated exchange.
Bechara scout 😂….— ᴘᴀʀᴛʜ (@themonupatel01) September 7, 2026
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.#BiggBoss20 #BB20 #scoutop #yungdsa pic.twitter.com/mABblD0DdP
As the argument intensified, other contestants stepped in to stop the two. Family members were also dragged into the verbal fight, making it one of the biggest confrontations of the opening day. With tensions already running high, it remains to be seen whether the two contestants will be able to resolve their differences or if their rivalry will continue in the coming days.
Kanika Mann changes the captaincy race
The captaincy race began with a twist. Kanika Mann was given a special power by Bigg Boss, allowing her to name the contestant she did not like. Kanika chose Qazi Touqeer, resulting in him being removed from the captaincy race. Later, Bigg Boss welcomed the contestants to a birthday-themed celebration marking the show's 20th year. The celebration formed one of the rounds in the captaincy task.
Since Qazi was already out of the captaincy race, he was made the sanchalak or coordinator of the task. However, the episode ended with fresh drama during the next round of the task. Several contestants accused Qazi of not paying enough attention to the task and failing to disqualify contestants who were allegedly breaking the rules. The argument around Qazi's role as the task coordinator brought the episode to a dramatic end. It will now be interesting to see which three contestants emerge as finalists in the race to become the first captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house.
Qazi is genuinely too funny 😂😭 The way he reacts, laughs and carries himself… bro is unintentionally hilarious. 😂🔥 Let him cook!#BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/HCWpYaOL0T— Amiyā (@i_am_srkboy) September 8, 2026
Apart from the drama, day 1 also saw contestants discussing possible romantic connections. Yung DSA suggested that Gullu and Kanika Mann could possibly become a couple inside the house. Meanwhile, Rohed Khan and Rhiti Tiwari entertained the housemates by recreating the iconic Dolly Bindra-Manoj Tiwari kitchen fight from Bigg Boss 4.
With personal stories, early rivalries and the captaincy battle already taking centre stage, Bigg Boss 20 appears to have found its rhythm from the very first day. Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan. New episodes stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.