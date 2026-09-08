ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 1 Highlights: 'Divorcees' Mahhi, Isha Rekhi And Mary Kom Discuss Marriage, Separation And 'Second Innings'

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 may have just begun, but day 1 inside the house was anything but calm. From Mahhi Vij's behaviour towards fellow contestants and conversations around divorce to Mary Kom's emotional revelations, a Gen Z disagreement and Qazi Touqeer's heated clash with Yung DSA, the first day brought plenty of drama. The episode also marked the beginning of the captaincy race, with Kanika Mann using her special power against Qazi. As the contestants continue to settle into the house, the first few equations and rivalries have already started taking shape.

Mahhi Vij turns bossy

One of the biggest talking points of day 1 was Mahhi Vij's interaction with her fellow contestants. Mahhi first grabbed attention after receiving her luggage and asking Aman Gandhi to help her with it. Aman objected to the way Mahhi spoke to him and asked her to say "please". However, Mahhi refused, leading to an awkward exchange between the two.

The tension did not end there. Mahhi later asked Isha Rikhi to make tea and reportedly said that since she was a girl, she should know how to make it. She also asked Arishfa Khan to go to the kitchen and watch over tea while the latter was relaxing in the garden area. Arishfa said she could not make tea, while Isha later discussed Mahhi's behaviour with the other housemates. Isha wondered whether Mahhi would eventually ask the contestants to do even more personal chores for her. Arishfa, meanwhile, told Aman that she was getting "off vibes" from Mahhi. The exchanges gave the house its first dose of irritation and gossip, with several contestants appearing unhappy with Mahhi's bossy approach.

Mahhi's 'divorcee special' conversation

Mahhi also had a candid conversation with Isha about their personal lives. She pointed out that she, Isha and Mary Kom were the three divorcees in the Bigg Boss 20 house this season. Referring to the three women and their new phases in life, Mahhi described it as a "divorcee special" and spoke about her "second innings".

She also asked Isha why she had decided to participate in the reality show. Isha explained that she wanted to build her own identity. The Punjabi actor said that she had largely remained private and did not want to be known as someone's wife or girlfriend. "There are many people who do not know me. I have been private and I don't want anyone to call me someone's ex-wife or girlfriend. People should know me by my own identity," Isha said.

Isha Rikhi says she now wants to stay single

Later in the episode, Amrapali Dubey asked Isha whether she would eventually talk about her marriage and divorce. Isha said she would reveal more when she felt comfortable, but added that she would prefer to discuss some details outside the Bigg Boss house. The actor also spoke honestly about how her views on marriage have changed over the years. "I was so fond of the idea of getting married that I thought I would get married as soon as I turned 18. But now I want to stay single because I just don't feel like getting married anymore," Isha said.