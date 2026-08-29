Bigg Boss 20: Aamir Khan's Estranged Brother Faisal Khan Likely To Join Salman Khan's Reality Show
Buzz around Bigg Boss 20 contestants joining Salman Khan's show skyrockets. Faisal Khan is reported to enter the reality show commencing from September 6.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 29, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's younger brother Faisal Khan is said to be joining Bigg Boss 20 as a celebrity housemate. For the latest season, superstar Salman Khan will return as the host for the 16th consecutive year making him the face of the reality show.
According to the latest reports about Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Faisal will enter the captive reality show. He will join the list of celebrity siblings of popular stars who entered the show earlier. Before Faisal, Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and Farah Khan's brother Sajid Khan entered the show in previous seasons.
Faisal's entry into Bigg Boss is highly anticipated particularly due to his strained relationship with his family, especially Aamir. Salman, who shares a good rapport with Aamir, will likely add to the intrigue surrounding Faisal's participation in the show. In the past, Faisal has spoken against his family while the Khans maintained silence and this very dynamic is likely to set the stage for potential drama on the show.
His presence is expected to be a highlight of the season, given his film background, struggles in the industry, and personal battles. Viewers are eager to see if he will address his family dynamics, career challenges, or personal issues during his time on the show.
In 2022, Faisal shared that makers of the show approached him to join the 16th season of Bigg Boss but he declined the offer. His upcoming participation in BB20 marks his first experience with a reality show.
Faisal Khan made his acting debut in 1994 with the romantic drama Madhosh where he starred alongside Anjali Jathar. The film was produced by his father, Tahir Hussain, and directed by Vikram Bhatt. He later appeared in the 2000 film Mela, sharing the screen with his brother Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. His filmography includes titles such as Kaaboo (2002), Border Hindustan Ka (2003), and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005). In 2021, he made his directorial debut with the psychological thriller Faactory, in which he also acted. The film tanked upon its release.
Coming back to Bigg Boss 20, the show is all set to air from September 6. It will first stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.