ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: Aamir Khan's Estranged Brother Faisal Khan Likely To Join Salman Khan's Reality Show

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's younger brother Faisal Khan is said to be joining Bigg Boss 20 as a celebrity housemate. For the latest season, superstar Salman Khan will return as the host for the 16th consecutive year making him the face of the reality show.

According to the latest reports about Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Faisal will enter the captive reality show. He will join the list of celebrity siblings of popular stars who entered the show earlier. Before Faisal, Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and Farah Khan's brother Sajid Khan entered the show in previous seasons.

Faisal's entry into Bigg Boss is highly anticipated particularly due to his strained relationship with his family, especially Aamir. Salman, who shares a good rapport with Aamir, will likely add to the intrigue surrounding Faisal's participation in the show. In the past, Faisal has spoken against his family while the Khans maintained silence and this very dynamic is likely to set the stage for potential drama on the show.