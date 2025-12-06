Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Prize Money And More About Salman Khan's Reality Show
The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 comes to a conclusion with the top five finalists competing for the trophy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST|
Updated : December 6, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 is finally getting ready for its grand finale after more than three months of intense drama inside the house. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which premiered on August 24, had a total of 18 contestants participating in the show. Now, after over 100 days of entertainment, the season enters its final showdown.
Grand Finale Date And Broadcast Details
Streaming platform JioHotstar has announced that the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is set for December 7, 2025.
OTT viewers can watch the live telecast from 9 PM IST on JioHotstar.
Television viewers can tune in to Colors TV at the same time, though the channel is expected to air the episode around 10:30 pm IST, as per its regular timing.
Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 19
After weeks of eliminations and unexpected twists, the top 5 finalists of the season are:
Gaurav Khanna
Farrhana Bhatt
Amaal Mallik
Pranit More
Tanya Mittal
Among the finalists, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt dominate the popularity charts.
Trophy And Prize Money
Similar to previous seasons, the winner of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to receive Rs 50-55 lakh, although the makers have not officially revealed the amount. If Gaurav Khanna wins, it will be his another achievement following his earlier victory on Celebrity MasterChef. He is also reported to be the highest-paid contestant of the season.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Guest
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be joining Salman Khan on stage for the season's grand finale. The actors will promote their upcoming flick, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for release on December 25, 2025.
Now, with only a day left for the final chapter, fans are eagerly waiting to see who is going to be victorious and take home the trophy.
