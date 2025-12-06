ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Prize Money And More About Salman Khan's Reality Show

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 is finally getting ready for its grand finale after more than three months of intense drama inside the house. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which premiered on August 24, had a total of 18 contestants participating in the show. Now, after over 100 days of entertainment, the season enters its final showdown.

Grand Finale Date And Broadcast Details

Streaming platform JioHotstar has announced that the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is set for December 7, 2025.

OTT viewers can watch the live telecast from 9 PM IST on JioHotstar.

Television viewers can tune in to Colors TV at the same time, though the channel is expected to air the episode around 10:30 pm IST, as per its regular timing.

Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 19

After weeks of eliminations and unexpected twists, the top 5 finalists of the season are:

Gaurav Khanna