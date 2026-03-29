Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal Gets Married; Shares First Pictures From Intimate Wedding
Rajat Dalal tied the knot in a private ceremony. The Bigg Boss 18 fame influencer shared wedding pictures and received wishes from celebrities.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reality TV star and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, surprising fans with dreamy pictures from an intimate wedding ceremony. The popular contestant from Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 shared the joyful news on social media. The announcement quickly grabbed attention, with fans and celebrities flooding his post with congratulatory messages.
On Sunday, Rajat took to Instagram to share beautiful photos from the ceremony. Dressed in traditional attire, he looked cheerful as he posed with his bride against a serene river backdrop. The wedding appeared to be a private affair attended by close friends and family members. While Rajat gave fans a glimpse of the special day, he chose not to reveal his wife's identity, keeping her away from the limelight for now.
In his caption, he wrote in Hindi, "Beginning of a new phase of life." He also shared a heartfelt video message on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, he expressed gratitude to fans for their love and support. He said he was starting a new chapter and asked for blessings from his followers, adding an emotional touch to the announcement.
Soon after the pictures were posted, congratulatory messages poured in from his friends and fellow celebrities. Nikki Tamboli, who was with him on The 50, wrote an enthusiastic congratulatory message wishing him happiness. Social media personality Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, also congratulated him warmly. Actor Urvashi Dholakia sent her best wishes, while Kashish Kapoor expressed surprise and excitement, calling the news unexpected. The comments section quickly filled with love, emojis and celebratory messages from fans.
Interestingly, Rajat had hinted at his relationship earlier. In previous interviews with media portals, he mentioned being in a serious relationship and joked that his girlfriend might soon become his wife. He had also shared that he prefers keeping his personal life private to protect his partner from unnecessary attention. These comments had already sparked speculation about his wedding plans, which now seem to have come true.
For those unfamiliar, Rajat Dalal rose to fame as a fitness influencer and social media personality. His popularity grew after he finished among the top contestants on Bigg Boss 18. He later appeared on The 50, further expanding his fan base. Known for his strong personality and disciplined fitness routine, he has built a loyal following online.
While fans are curious about his wife, Rajat has kept details about her limited. Reports suggest she is not from the entertainment industry and prefers staying away from the spotlight. This explains why the newly married couple has maintained privacy around her identity.