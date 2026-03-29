ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal Gets Married; Shares First Pictures From Intimate Wedding

Reality TV star and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Reality TV star and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, surprising fans with dreamy pictures from an intimate wedding ceremony. The popular contestant from Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 shared the joyful news on social media. The announcement quickly grabbed attention, with fans and celebrities flooding his post with congratulatory messages. On Sunday, Rajat took to Instagram to share beautiful photos from the ceremony. Dressed in traditional attire, he looked cheerful as he posed with his bride against a serene river backdrop. The wedding appeared to be a private affair attended by close friends and family members. While Rajat gave fans a glimpse of the special day, he chose not to reveal his wife's identity, keeping her away from the limelight for now. In his caption, he wrote in Hindi, "Beginning of a new phase of life." He also shared a heartfelt video message on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, he expressed gratitude to fans for their love and support. He said he was starting a new chapter and asked for blessings from his followers, adding an emotional touch to the announcement.