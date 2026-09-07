ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhuvan Bam To Appear On India's Got Latent 2 With Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua? His Post Hints So

Bhuvan Bam ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam may soon be seen as a panellist on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. A video from the show’s shoot has gone viral on social media, which led to speculation that Bhuvan has joined the panel along with Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua and Balraj Ghai. Bhuvan himself has also added to the buzz. He recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing how his past few days went. One of the pictures appears to be from the set of India’s Got Latent. He is seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans and sunglasses. The actor-content creator captioned the post, “6. Would you rather?” His post has caught the attention of fans, many of whom have been waiting to see him appear on the show.