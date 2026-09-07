Bhuvan Bam To Appear On India's Got Latent 2 With Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua? His Post Hints So
Bhuvan Bam hints at joining India's Got Latent 2, while a viral video suggests Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua and Balraj Ghai may join him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam may soon be seen as a panellist on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. A video from the show’s shoot has gone viral on social media, which led to speculation that Bhuvan has joined the panel along with Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua and Balraj Ghai.
Bhuvan himself has also added to the buzz. He recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing how his past few days went. One of the pictures appears to be from the set of India’s Got Latent. He is seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans and sunglasses.
The actor-content creator captioned the post, “6. Would you rather?” His post has caught the attention of fans, many of whom have been waiting to see him appear on the show.
Bhuvan’s possible appearance is not completely unexpected. He had earlier appeared on India’s Got Latent through a video call with one of the contestants. His appearance had led to several fans asking for him to join the show in person.
Now, a video circulating on X has added more fuel to the rumours. The clip shows Bhuvan along with Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua and Balraj Ghai. Ahsaas can be seen wearing a white cropped shirt with a matching skirt, while Bhuvan is seen in the same brown jacket and sunglasses from his Instagram post. The video was shared with the caption, “Another banger panel for IGL. Samay is back in his cooking era.”
OMG if this is true not just promotional bhaang bhosda this episode could be the comeback episode of IGL S2. #samayraina #bhuvanbam pic.twitter.com/yRuj03hDwc— Mr.Convince (@Tusaluja) September 6, 2026
However, the panel lineup has not been officially confirmed yet. Some social media users have claimed that the viral clip is actually from Season 1 of India’s Got Latent. It is also not clear if Bhuvan will be seen in the upcoming episode or in a later episode of the second season.
Meanwhile, the latest episode of the show featured Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai. An interaction between Rakhi and Ashneer has also gone viral and sparked a debate online. While some viewers felt that certain comments made Rakhi’s co-panellist uncomfortable, others pointed to their conversation later in the episode.