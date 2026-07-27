Who was Belawadi Mallamma? The Warrior Queen Played By Bhumi Pednekar In Rishab Shetty's The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Bhumi Pednekar joins Rishab Shetty's The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma, known for her fearless battle against Shivaji's army.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty is currently working on his upcoming historical film The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Kannada actor will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the epic drama, directed and produced by Sandeep Singh. The film is planned as a two-part saga and is set to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Now, the makers have announced another important addition to the cast. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the project and will play the role of Belawadi Mallamma, one of Karnataka’s most respected warrior queens.
Here is everything you need to know about the brave queen whose story will soon be seen on the big screen.
Who Was Belawadi Mallamma?
Belawadi Mallamma, also known as Rani Mallamma, is remembered as one of the bravest women in Indian history. She is known for her courage, leadership and fighting skills. According to historical accounts, she was among the first women to create an all-women military force in India.
She was trained in warfare from a young age and was skilled in horse riding, archery and spear fighting. She was also well educated, and her teacher was Shankar Bhat.
She Formed India’s First Women’s Military Regiment
Belawadi Mallamma was born in 1624 in Sode, Karnataka, to King Madhulinga. Unlike many girls of her time, she received the same education and military training as her brothers.
She later married King Ishaprabhu of Belawadi through a swayamvara. After becoming queen, she actively helped her husband in running the kingdom. During this time, she formed a women’s military force with more than 5,000 female warriors. This army is believed to be India’s first all-women military regiment.
Her Battle Against The Maratha Army
Belawadi Mallamma is best known for her battle against the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Historical accounts say that when Shivaji Maharaj was expanding his kingdom, his army camped at Yadawad village near Belawadi. King Ishaprabhu admired Shivaji and was preparing to welcome him. However, a dispute reportedly started after some Maratha soldiers allegedly mistreated local farmers. This led to a battle between the Belawadi kingdom and the Maratha army.
Queen Mallamma led her women’s regiment into the battlefield. It is believed that her forces killed 10 Maratha soldiers and injured more than 200 others during the clash.
She Continued Fighting Even After Her Husband’s Death
When Shivaji Maharaj learned about the incident, he is said to have scolded his soldiers for their behaviour. However, after hearing that his army had suffered losses against women warriors, he ordered an attack on Belawadi.
The battle continued for several days. During the war, King Ishaprabhu was killed. Despite losing her husband, Queen Mallamma did not give up. According to popular accounts, she entered the battlefield carrying her four-month-old baby and continued leading her army against Shivaji’s forces.
Her courage during the battle has made her one of the most admired warrior queens in Indian history.
Shivaji Maharaj Reportedly Apologised To Her
The battle is said to have lasted for nearly a month before Queen Mallamma was finally defeated and taken before Shivaji Maharaj. According to historical accounts, she strongly criticised the misconduct of the Maratha soldiers. Shivaji Maharaj reportedly accepted the mistake, apologised to the queen, restored her kingdom and punished the soldiers responsible for their actions.
Belawadi Mallamma passed away in 1678, but her story continues to inspire generations.
Bhumi Pednekar To Bring The Warrior Queen To Life
Bhumi Pednekar will now portray Belawadi Mallamma in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor will play one of the most powerful female characters in the film.
Reports also suggest that the film’s large-scale war scenes are being designed by an international action team led by Mark Henson, who has worked on popular shows like Game of Thrones and Vikings.
The film is expected to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam. The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 21, 2027.