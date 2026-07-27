ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who was Belawadi Mallamma? The Warrior Queen Played By Bhumi Pednekar In Rishab Shetty's The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Hyderabad: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty is currently working on his upcoming historical film The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Kannada actor will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the epic drama, directed and produced by Sandeep Singh. The film is planned as a two-part saga and is set to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Now, the makers have announced another important addition to the cast. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the project and will play the role of Belawadi Mallamma, one of Karnataka’s most respected warrior queens.

Here is everything you need to know about the brave queen whose story will soon be seen on the big screen.

Who Was Belawadi Mallamma?

Belawadi Mallamma, also known as Rani Mallamma, is remembered as one of the bravest women in Indian history. She is known for her courage, leadership and fighting skills. According to historical accounts, she was among the first women to create an all-women military force in India.

She was trained in warfare from a young age and was skilled in horse riding, archery and spear fighting. She was also well educated, and her teacher was Shankar Bhat.

She Formed India’s First Women’s Military Regiment

Belawadi Mallamma was born in 1624 in Sode, Karnataka, to King Madhulinga. Unlike many girls of her time, she received the same education and military training as her brothers.

She later married King Ishaprabhu of Belawadi through a swayamvara. After becoming queen, she actively helped her husband in running the kingdom. During this time, she formed a women’s military force with more than 5,000 female warriors. This army is believed to be India’s first all-women military regiment.

Her Battle Against The Maratha Army