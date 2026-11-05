ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Horror Genre With Jaani Dushman, Fast & Furious Stunt Expert Comes On Board

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Horror Genre With Jaani Dushman, Fast & Furious Stunt Expert Comes On Board ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bhumi Pednekar is set to explore the horror genre once again with her upcoming film Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai. After starring in Durgamati: The Myth (2020), the actor is returning to supernatural horror with a project that is being planned as the first instalment of a theatrical franchise. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu’s Almighty Motion Picture, the film is expected to release in cinemas in 2027.

One of the major highlights of the upcoming film is the involvement of international stunt specialist Peter Pedrero. He has worked on several popular international productions, including the Fast & Furious franchise, Harry Potter, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring. Pedrero has joined the project to oversee its international horror action and stunt sequences.

His experience with large-scale action and stunt work is expected to help the makers create a bigger visual experience for audiences. The film will combine supernatural horror with action and emotional drama. Set in the United Kingdom, Jaani Dushman will follow the story of a mother and daughter whose lives are affected by strange supernatural events. Hidden family secrets will also form an important part of the story. The makers are yet to reveal more details about Bhumi’s character and the rest of the cast. The project also brings together filmmaker Arshad Syed and creative producer Robbie Grewal. Both have previously worked with Prabhleen Sandhu on Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, a paranormal thriller series.