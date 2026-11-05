Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Horror Genre With Jaani Dushman, Fast & Furious Stunt Expert Comes On Board
Bhumi Pednekar returns to horror with Jaani Dushman, a supernatural thriller featuring Fast & Furious stunt expert Peter Pedrero, slated for a 2027 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bhumi Pednekar is set to explore the horror genre once again with her upcoming film Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai. After starring in Durgamati: The Myth (2020), the actor is returning to supernatural horror with a project that is being planned as the first instalment of a theatrical franchise. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu’s Almighty Motion Picture, the film is expected to release in cinemas in 2027.
One of the major highlights of the upcoming film is the involvement of international stunt specialist Peter Pedrero. He has worked on several popular international productions, including the Fast & Furious franchise, Harry Potter, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring. Pedrero has joined the project to oversee its international horror action and stunt sequences.
His experience with large-scale action and stunt work is expected to help the makers create a bigger visual experience for audiences. The film will combine supernatural horror with action and emotional drama.
Set in the United Kingdom, Jaani Dushman will follow the story of a mother and daughter whose lives are affected by strange supernatural events. Hidden family secrets will also form an important part of the story. The makers are yet to reveal more details about Bhumi’s character and the rest of the cast.
Darr toh bahut dekha hoga, ab khauf mehsoos karne ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye! Presenting Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai! Starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, helmed by Arshad Syed and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal. Going on floors soon. Releasing in 2027! @bhumipednekar #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @PrabhleenSandhu #ArshadSyed @ShivChanana #RobbieGrewal @NeerajKalyan_24 @Tseries #TSeries @AlmightyMotion #JimEdgar #PeterPedrero #Bindni #JaaniDushman #JaaniDushmanDarrKeAageMautHai— T-Series (@TSeries) November 4, 2026
The project also brings together filmmaker Arshad Syed and creative producer Robbie Grewal. Both have previously worked with Prabhleen Sandhu on Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, a paranormal thriller series.
For T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, this is their second collaboration after Made in India - A Titan Story. However, their upcoming project takes them into the horror space with plans for a larger theatrical franchise.
Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Almighty Motion Picture has been a valued creative partner, and it’s always a pleasure working with Prabhleen and her team. After Made in India - A Titan Story, we are happy to be collaborating with them again on Jaani Dushman.”
He also spoke about bringing Peter Pedrero on board and said his experience in action and stunts would add an important dimension to the project.
Prabhleen Sandhu also expressed excitement about reuniting with the team behind Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. She said, “Jaani Dushman is particularly special as it reunites me with Robbie Grewal and Arshad Syed, with whom we created one of India’s most loved paranormal thriller series. With an exceptional & a powerhouse performer like Bhumi Pednekar leading the film and internationally acclaimed stunt specialist Peter Pedrero joining us, our vision is to redefine Indian horror with a spectacular and unforgettable theatrical experience.”
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films alongside Prabhleen Sandhu’s Almighty Motion Picture, with Robbie Grewal serving as creative producer.