ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash For Asking Protesters To Avoid Abusive Language, Netizens Ask 'What About Police Violence?'

However, her comments quickly divided social media users. Many people questioned why she chose to speak about the language used by protesters but did not address the alleged police action against students during the protests. Bhumi said she had been watching several videos from the demonstrations and was concerned about the way some young people were speaking, particularly the abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has faced criticism on social media after speaking about the language used by some protesters during the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 protests. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which she asked young protesters to express their anger without using abusive or insulting language. She said that such behaviour does not represent the values and culture of the country.

She pointed out that Modi holds the highest constitutional office in the country and asked whether people would speak in the same way to elders in their own families. "Would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes?" she asked, while making her appeal for more respectful public discussion. The actor also spoke about India's culture and said that people should be able to express disagreement without resorting to abusive language. According to her, moving away from these values could make meaningful conversations and progress more difficult.

Bhumi ended her message by calling for unity. She also referred to issues such as gender-based violence and education, saying that these matters need to be addressed in a productive and effective manner. Her message, however, did not receive the response she may have expected. Several social media users criticised the actor for what they described as a selective response to the protests. They argued that while abusive language can be questioned, the alleged use of force against students should also be discussed.

One user questioned whether people should be more concerned about a protester using a swear word or the alleged use of serious force against demonstrators. Another user said that respect cannot simply be demanded and has to be earned. Some others asked Bhumi to also speak when politicians use offensive or abusive language. A few comments accused her of judging the protesters without addressing the reasons that brought students onto the streets.

The criticism comes against the backdrop of the NEET-UG 2026 protests, which have attracted attention over concerns surrounding education, student welfare and demands for reforms. The demonstrations in Delhi became particularly tense on July 20, when protesters attempted to march towards Parliament. Videos circulating online showed clashes between protesters and police.