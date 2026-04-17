ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla X Review: Is Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy Worth A Watch? Netizens Weigh In

Hyderabad: Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar, has opened to mixed but largely positive reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers are calling the horror-comedy an entertaining watch, with many praising its humour, nostalgic vibe and prformances, while a section of audiences feels the second half loses steam.

One user summed up the sentiment with a one-word verdict: "ENTERTAINER. Rating: 3½… The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure." Several viewers echoed this opinion, highlighting that the film balances horror and comedy, particularly in the first half.

Another post read, "First half is Blockbuster… But 2nd half is Average… Overall Family Entertainer," reflecting a common trend in reactions. Many users appreciated the humour-driven opening portion, while noting that the post-interval narrative leans more towards drama and backstory.