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Bhooth Bangla X Review: Is Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy Worth A Watch? Netizens Weigh In

Early reactions to Bhooth Bangla call it an entertaining film, praising Akshay Kumar's performance, while some viewers feel the second half could be tighter.

Akshay Kumar In Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar In Bhooth Bangla (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar, has opened to mixed but largely positive reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers are calling the horror-comedy an entertaining watch, with many praising its humour, nostalgic vibe and prformances, while a section of audiences feels the second half loses steam.

One user summed up the sentiment with a one-word verdict: "ENTERTAINER. Rating: 3½… The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure." Several viewers echoed this opinion, highlighting that the film balances horror and comedy, particularly in the first half.

Another post read, "First half is Blockbuster… But 2nd half is Average… Overall Family Entertainer," reflecting a common trend in reactions. Many users appreciated the humour-driven opening portion, while noting that the post-interval narrative leans more towards drama and backstory.

The nostalgic factor of the Akshay-Priyadarshan collaboration also stood out. "It brings back their signature style & vintage charm," wrote one X user, praising the film's classic comedy-of-errors tone. The ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav received particular appreciation, with several users crediting them for "laugh-out-loud moments."

One fan commented, "The combo of Akshay-Paresh-Rajpal-Asrani can never go wrong… entertainment is bound to be there." Meanwhile, another viewer praised the lead actor, writing, "Akshay yaar what an actor… ek hi scene mein comedy ke sath horror elements kaise dalna hai… only actor jo ye kar sakta hai."

However, not all reactions were glowing. Some users found the comedy uneven. "Comedy felt forced. Story, CGI, VFX is good… Don't go with the expectation of nostalgia," read one critique. Others pointed out that the runtime could have been shorter and the writing tighter.

Despite mixed opinions, many viewers still described the film as a "non-stop entertainer" suitable for families. "It's a proper family entertainer loaded with humorous chunks and spine-chilling moments," one post stated, highlighting the film's appeal to a wide audience.

Apart from reviews, early box office chatter also seems encouraging. The film reportedly earned around Rs 3.5-3.75 crore from preview shows on Thursday and is expected to post a strong opening day on Friday, driven by positive word-of-mouth and advance bookings.

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TAGGED:

BHOOTH BANGLA TWITTER REVIEW
AKSHAY KUMAR BHOOT BANGLA
PRIYADARSHAN AKSHAY FILM
AKSHAY HORROR COMEDY BHOOTH BANGLA
BHOOTH BANGLA X REVIEW

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