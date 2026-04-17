Bhooth Bangla X Review: Is Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy Worth A Watch? Netizens Weigh In
Early reactions to Bhooth Bangla call it an entertaining film, praising Akshay Kumar's performance, while some viewers feel the second half could be tighter.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar, has opened to mixed but largely positive reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers are calling the horror-comedy an entertaining watch, with many praising its humour, nostalgic vibe and prformances, while a section of audiences feels the second half loses steam.
One user summed up the sentiment with a one-word verdict: "ENTERTAINER. Rating: 3½… The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure." Several viewers echoed this opinion, highlighting that the film balances horror and comedy, particularly in the first half.
Another post read, "First half is Blockbuster… But 2nd half is Average… Overall Family Entertainer," reflecting a common trend in reactions. Many users appreciated the humour-driven opening portion, while noting that the post-interval narrative leans more towards drama and backstory.
#OneWordReview...#BhoothBangla: ENTERTAINER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½
An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview
The initial sequences may give an impression… pic.twitter.com/oCGAGEaP3P
The nostalgic factor of the Akshay-Priyadarshan collaboration also stood out. "It brings back their signature style & vintage charm," wrote one X user, praising the film's classic comedy-of-errors tone. The ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav received particular appreciation, with several users crediting them for "laugh-out-loud moments."
Saw #BhoothBangla— MoNi (@gazimonirul1234) April 17, 2026
First half is Blockbuster 💥💥💥💥💥
But 2nd half is Average
Overoll Family Entertener
Rating ;
1st half 2.5/2.5*
2nd half 1.25/2.5*
Overoll 3.75/5*
Boxoffice verdict ;
Hit/Super Hit#BhoothBanglaReviews
One fan commented, "The combo of Akshay-Paresh-Rajpal-Asrani can never go wrong… entertainment is bound to be there." Meanwhile, another viewer praised the lead actor, writing, "Akshay yaar what an actor… ek hi scene mein comedy ke sath horror elements kaise dalna hai… only actor jo ye kar sakta hai."
#BhoothBangla— BRATMAN (@bratman009) April 17, 2026
Comedy felt like forced.
Story, CGI, VFX is good.#AkshayKumar tried very hard to bring his charishma back in comedy but failed.#Priyadarshan iconic confusing characters are less.
Don't go with the expectation of nostalgia.
However, not all reactions were glowing. Some users found the comedy uneven. "Comedy felt forced. Story, CGI, VFX is good… Don't go with the expectation of nostalgia," read one critique. Others pointed out that the runtime could have been shorter and the writing tighter.
#OneWordReview#BhoothBangla: ENTERTAINER— Harsh Sehrawat (@Harsh_pvtt2k2k) April 17, 2026
Rating:⭐️⭐⭐️½
An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills & chuckles are in equal measure. It Brings back their signature style & vintage charm. #BhoothBanglaReview pic.twitter.com/q92aLRKxb5
Despite mixed opinions, many viewers still described the film as a "non-stop entertainer" suitable for families. "It's a proper family entertainer loaded with humorous chunks and spine-chilling moments," one post stated, highlighting the film's appeal to a wide audience.
First half " rajpal+ asrani " >>>>— Ashutosh (@Ashutosh1274) April 17, 2026
2nd half to pura akshay ne sambhal rakha hai........ and akshay yaar what an actor man.... ek hi scene mein comedy ke sath horror elements kaise dalna hai...... only actor jo ye kar sakta hai. #BhoothBangla #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/a05Dl8O0CF
Apart from reviews, early box office chatter also seems encouraging. The film reportedly earned around Rs 3.5-3.75 crore from preview shows on Thursday and is expected to post a strong opening day on Friday, driven by positive word-of-mouth and advance bookings.