ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar Revives 2000s-Style Comedy In Priyadarshan's Spooky Entertainer

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla released its trailer on Monday, April 6, giving fans a glimpse of a fun-filled horror-comedy. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of several years.

The over two-minute trailer features a mix of comedy, chaos, and spooky elements. Staying true to Priyadarshan's signature style, the film appears to rely on situational humour, quirky characters, and fast-paced storytelling. The visuals hint at a haunted house setting, where strange and funny incidents unfold, keeping the tone light despite the supernatural backdrop.

Akshay Kumar seems to return to his comic roots, a space where he has delivered several popular films in the past. His timing and expressions, as seen in the trailer, suggest a performance packed with humour. The film also brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and veteran actor Asrani, all of whom are known for their comic roles.