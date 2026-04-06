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Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar Revives 2000s-Style Comedy In Priyadarshan's Spooky Entertainer

Bhooth Bangla trailer showcases Akshay Kumar in a comic horror entertainer, reuniting with Priyadarshan, blending nostalgia, humour, and spooky chaos.

Bhooth Bangla Trailer
Bhooth Bangla Trailer (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla released its trailer on Monday, April 6, giving fans a glimpse of a fun-filled horror-comedy. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of several years.

The over two-minute trailer features a mix of comedy, chaos, and spooky elements. Staying true to Priyadarshan's signature style, the film appears to rely on situational humour, quirky characters, and fast-paced storytelling. The visuals hint at a haunted house setting, where strange and funny incidents unfold, keeping the tone light despite the supernatural backdrop.

Akshay Kumar seems to return to his comic roots, a space where he has delivered several popular films in the past. His timing and expressions, as seen in the trailer, suggest a performance packed with humour. The film also brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and veteran actor Asrani, all of whom are known for their comic roles.

Actor Tabu appears as a surprise element in the trailer. Her character seems to add mystery along with humour. The brief glimpses suggest that her role could play a key part in the story. Other actors featured in the film include Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.

The trailer also reflects nostalgia, reminding viewers of the popular comedy films of the early 2000s made by the Akshay-Priyadarshan duo. Many fans have been waiting to see this combination return to the big screen.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Rajpal Yadav visited Shirdi and offered prayers at the shrine of Sai Baba of Shirdi, seeking blessings for the success of Bhoot Bangla. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the actor said, "I have prayed to Sai Baba for the film's success."

Bhooth Bangla is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, with advance paid previews set to begin on April 16 from 9 pm.

READ MORE

  1. Rajpal Yadav Visits Shirdi, Seeks Sai Baba's Blessings For Bhooth Bangla Success - Watch
  2. Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Postponed Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Check Out New Release Date Here
  3. Exclusive: Jisshu Sengupta Talks Bhooth Bangla, Working With Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan And His Pan-India Career

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