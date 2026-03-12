ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Takes Fans Back To Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri And Bhool Bhulaiyaa Era

The 1-minute-23-second teaser introduces viewers to a strange and fictional place called Mangalpur. According to the story, an entity named Vadhusur is believed to kill anyone who tries to get married there. The teaser then shows Akshay's character inheriting a huge palace in the same town. At first, he seems to laugh off the idea of ghosts and mysterious events. However, the spooky atmosphere hints that he may soon change his mind.

Hyderabad: The teaser of Bhooth Bangla has finally been released, and fans are already talking about how it brings back the classic comedy style of Akshay Kumar from his most loved films. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy marks the reunion of the actor-director duo after almost 14 years. Within hours of its release, the teaser began trending online as viewers praised Akshay's comic timing and the film's nostalgic vibe. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10.

Even though the teaser keeps most of the horror elements hidden, it is filled with light comedy and witty moments. Akshay's expressions and punchlines have reminded many viewers of his earlier films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which were also directed by Priyadarshan. Fans quickly shared their reactions on social media. Many said the teaser brought back the "old Akshay Kumar" they loved.

One viewer wrote, "The teaser of Bhoot Bangla brings back the classic Akshay Kumar comedy-horror vibe and it already feels like a nostalgic ride." Another fan commented, "OG Akshay Kumar laugh… old comedy and old emotions." A third user simply wrote, "Original Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes." The excitement is also because Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have worked together on several iconic comedy films in the past. Their collaborations include Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha. With Bhooth Bangla, fans hope to see the same magic return on the big screen.

The film also features a strong supporting cast. Actors like Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani appear in important roles. Their presence adds to the excitement because many of them have previously been part of popular comedy films. The story of Bhooth Bangla is written by Aakash Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.