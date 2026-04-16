Bhooth Bangla Early Reviews: Does The Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan Reunion Film Live Up To The Buzz?
Early reactions to Bhooth Bangla praise its humour, jump scares, and twists, with Akshay Kumar's performance standing out while viewers hint at minor pacing concerns.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 16, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Excitement around Bhooth Bangla is growing as the film heads for its theatrical release on April 17, 2026. Even before the film hit theatres, early reactions from special screenings have started surfacing. These first impressions suggest that the horror-comedy blends humour, suspense, and jump scares into a crowd-pleasing entertainer. Many viewers are calling it a "spooky laugh riot," while also pointing out concerns about pacing.
One of the first reactions came from trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who rated the film four stars. Sharing his thoughts online, he described the film as a layered supernatural story. "It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence," he wrote. He added that the backstory slowly reveals itself and brings emotional depth to the narrative. According to him, "What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humor in a way that keeps you invested."
#BhoothBangla : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2026
It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding… pic.twitter.com/LcqcfRGM62
Another early review called the film "pure entertainment" and praised the mix of comedy and horror. The reaction highlighted that the first half is fun and packed with laughs, while the second half becomes more gripping and intense. "A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half, and a shocking climax," the post read. The same reaction also praised Akshay's comic timing and noted that Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav bring additional madness to the screen.
Several posts on X emphasised that the film gradually shifts tone. It reportedly starts as a light entertainer before turning into a full-fledged horror experience. One viewer wrote, "The jump scares work and twists around the main characters are intriguing. The climax will blow you away." This shift in tone seems to be one of the film's biggest talking points.
Akshay's performance is receiving positive mentions across reactions. Fans are saying he is "back in full form" and handles both comedy and intense scenes with ease. His interactions with Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal are being described as major highlights. Meanwhile, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi are said to deliver solid supporting performances, adding balance to the story.
The reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 16 years has also increased expectations. Their past collaborations are known for strong comic timing, and early reactions suggest that the duo has delivered once again. Some viewers even called the interval sequence "whistle-worthy" and praised the film's suspense elements.
However, a few early comments hint at minor concerns. Some reactions mention that the first half relies heavily on comedy before the horror kicks in. Others suggest that the pacing could feel uneven for certain viewers. Still, the overall sentiment remains positive. With paid previews starting April 16, the buzz around Bhooth Bangla is clearly strong.