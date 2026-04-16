ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Early Reviews: Does The Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan Reunion Film Live Up To The Buzz?

Hyderabad: Excitement around Bhooth Bangla is growing as the film heads for its theatrical release on April 17, 2026. Even before the film hit theatres, early reactions from special screenings have started surfacing. These first impressions suggest that the horror-comedy blends humour, suspense, and jump scares into a crowd-pleasing entertainer. Many viewers are calling it a "spooky laugh riot," while also pointing out concerns about pacing.

One of the first reactions came from trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who rated the film four stars. Sharing his thoughts online, he described the film as a layered supernatural story. "It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence," he wrote. He added that the backstory slowly reveals itself and brings emotional depth to the narrative. According to him, "What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humor in a way that keeps you invested."

Another early review called the film "pure entertainment" and praised the mix of comedy and horror. The reaction highlighted that the first half is fun and packed with laughs, while the second half becomes more gripping and intense. "A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half, and a shocking climax," the post read. The same reaction also praised Akshay's comic timing and noted that Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav bring additional madness to the screen.