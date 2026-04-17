ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Strong Previews, Decent Advance Booking, But Can It Beat Akshay's Jolly LLB 3?

While horror-comedies traditionally rely more on spot bookings and word-of-mouth, the pre-sales trend was considered decent enough to keep the film on track for a double-digit opening. Trade experts noted that the numbers were not extraordinary but were strong enough to support a healthy start, especially for a non-holiday release.

Advance booking for Bhooth Bangla opened a few days before release and started on a modest note. There was no major rush initially, but ticket sales picked up gradually closer to release day. According to early trade data from Sacnilk, the film sold around 1.3 lakh tickets in advance, collecting approximately Rs 3.32 crore gross for its opening day without block seats. With block bookings included, the advance sales reportedly climbed to around Rs 6.8 crore, indicating steady interest.

Hyderabad: The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after more than a decade has generated significant buzz around Bhooth Bangla. Known for delivering cult comedies in the past, the actor-director duo's return with a horror-comedy has sparked curiosity among audiences. The early trends from advance bookings and paid preview shows suggest that the film has managed to build momentum just in time for its theatrical release.

The biggest boost for the film came from its paid preview shows held on Thursday, a day before its full-fledged release. Early estimates suggest that Bhooth Bangla collected around Rs 3.50 to Rs 3.75 crore net from previews across India, surpassing initial expectations. The industry had predicted preview earnings in the range of Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore, but the film managed to perform better due to positive early reactions and buzz around the Akshay-Priyadarshan collaboration.

The strong preview response has raised expectations for the opening day. Based on current trends, trade analysts believe the film could post a solid double-digit start. Several estimates suggest that the opening day collections, including previews, may fall in a healthy range and potentially match the opening performance of Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12.50 Cr), one of Akshay Kumar's recent releases. Some predictions even indicate that the film could aim for a stronger start if spot bookings remain steady.

Comparisons are also being drawn with other horror-comedies. While Bhooth Bangla may not reach the scale of big-ticket successes like Stree 2 (Rs 51.80 Cr) or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 35.50 Cr), trade observers believe it has the potential to perform competitively within the genre. The film's advantage lies in its blend of comedy and spooky elements, along with the nostalgia associated with the Akshay-Priyadarshan partnership.

Another factor working in its favour is the gap in major releases. The box office has recently been dominated by Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but its collections have begun to slow down, creating room for new titles. This timing could help Bhooth Bangla attract family audiences over the weekend. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar. Positioned as a family-friendly horror-comedy, the film aims to deliver both laughs and chills, a combination that has worked well for the lead actor in the past.