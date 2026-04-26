ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar Starrer Enters 100 Crore Club With Impressive 87 Percent Jump On Second Saturday

The film entered its second week with Rs 5.75 Cr on day 8 (Friday), but it was day 9 (Saturday) that delivered a big boost. Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 10.75 Cr on day 9, marking an 87 percent growth from the previous day. With this jump, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 100.90 Cr, officially entering the 100 crore club in just 9 days.

The horror-comedy opened with Rs 3.75 Cr from paid previews (day 0), followed by Rs 12.25 Cr on day 1. It saw a sharp jump over the first weekend, collecting Rs 19.00 Cr on Saturday and Rs 23.00 Cr on Sunday. The weekday trend remained stable, with Rs 6.75 Cr on Monday, Rs 8.00 Cr on Tuesday, Rs 6.15 Cr on Wednesday, and Rs 5.50 Cr on Thursday. This brought its first week total to an impressive Rs 84.40 Cr.

Hyderabad: Bhooth Bangla is showing strong box office momentum as it enters its second weekend, crossing a major milestone and continuing its steady run despite competition. The film, which began with paid previews, has built its total through consistent daily growth and a solid weekend push.

In terms of gross numbers, the film has earned Rs 120.10 Cr in India. Overseas, it added Rs 4.00 Cr on day 9, taking the international total to Rs 41.50 Cr. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 161.60 Cr, making it one of the notable successes of 2026 so far.

The film's performance becomes even more interesting when compared to its competitors. It has managed to stay strong despite the presence of big titles like Dhurandhar 2 and the Hollywood release Michael. On the same day, Dhurandhar 2 collected around Rs 2.95 Cr, while Michael earned about Rs 5 Cr. Bhooth Bangla clearly outperformed both on day 9, showing stronger audience pull during the second weekend.

Another major highlight is the record achieved by its lead actor. With Bhooth Bangla crossing Rs 100 Cr net, Akshay Kumar has now delivered his 20th film in the 100 crore club, the highest for any Indian actor. In the post-pandemic era alone, this marks his sixth film to achieve the milestone, underlining his continued box office consistency.

The film's success can also be credited to its genre and nostalgic appeal. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla blends horror and comedy with a familiar storytelling style that resonates with family audiences. The presence of actors like Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav adds to the entertainment value and helps maintain footfall across both urban and mass centers.

The story revolves around a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur, unaware of its mysterious past. As he prepares for a family wedding at the location, strange supernatural events begin to unfold, creating a mix of humor and suspense that keeps audiences engaged.