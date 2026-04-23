Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Beats O Romeo, Ranks 3rd Among 2026 Highest Grossers
Bhooth Bangla continues its steady box office run, driven by family audiences and the popular Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion buzz.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Riding on solid box office momentum, Bhooth Bangla continues to draw audiences even into its first weekday run. The film has found steady reception among family audiences, thanks to its mix of humour and light horror. A big factor behind the buzz is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years. Despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to sustain strong occupancy, proving its mass appeal.
The film's box office journey began with paid previews (day 0 on Thursday), where it collected Rs 3.75 crore. It then saw a strong jump on its opening day (Friday) with Rs 12.25 crore, followed by impressive weekend growth. Saturday brought in Rs 19 crore, while Sunday peaked at Rs 23 crore, taking the first weekend total to around Rs 58 crore. Like most films, it saw a drop on its first Monday, earning Rs 6.75 crore, but picked up slightly on Tuesday with Rs 8 crore.
On day 6 (Wednesday), Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 6.15 crore, which marks a 23.1 percent drop from the previous day. The film ran across 11,584 shows in India on the day, maintaining decent occupancy levels. With this, the total India net collection stands at Rs 78.90 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 105.75 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection So Far
|Day
|Box Office Numbers
|Day 0 (Paid Preview)
|Rs 3.75 Cr
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 12.25 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 19 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 23 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|Rs 6.75 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 8 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 6.15 Cr
|Total
|Rs 78.90 Cr
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
Overseas, the film added Rs 2 crore on day 6, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 33.50 crore. Combining domestic and international numbers, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 127.37 crore. Notably, the film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally within just four days of release, indicating strong early momentum.
Despite facing competition from Dhurandhar 2, the film has managed to hold its ground at the box office. While the Ranveer Singh-led action film operates on a much larger scale, Bhooth Bangla has carved its own space, especially among family audiences looking for a lighter theatrical experience. In terms of records, Bhooth Bangla has quickly climbed the ranks among the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. Within just six days, it has emerged as one of the top performers of the year.
Here's where it stands:
- Dhurandhar 2 - Rs 1762 crore worldwide
- Border 2 - Rs 450.20 crore worldwide
- Bhooth Bangla - Rs 127.37 crore worldwide
- O Romeo - Rs 110.80 crore worldwide
The film has already surpassed the lifetime global total of O Romeo, underlining its strong theatrical run. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla revolves around a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans his sister's wedding there. However, strange supernatural events and fearful locals push him to uncover the mystery behind the property. The film blends comedy with suspense, a formula the director is well known for.
Public ki demand par, ek aur dose of madness! Khush? 😂#BhoothBangla In Cinemas Now 👻— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) April 22, 2026
Book your tickets now: https://t.co/YuNQgltRoW pic.twitter.com/sT8RAes4PZ
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong supporting cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani, marking his final on-screen appearance. The film released in theatres on April 17, 2026, with paid previews held a day earlier.