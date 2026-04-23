ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Beats O Romeo, Ranks 3rd Among 2026 Highest Grossers

Hyderabad: Riding on solid box office momentum, Bhooth Bangla continues to draw audiences even into its first weekday run. The film has found steady reception among family audiences, thanks to its mix of humour and light horror. A big factor behind the buzz is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years. Despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to sustain strong occupancy, proving its mass appeal.

The film's box office journey began with paid previews (day 0 on Thursday), where it collected Rs 3.75 crore. It then saw a strong jump on its opening day (Friday) with Rs 12.25 crore, followed by impressive weekend growth. Saturday brought in Rs 19 crore, while Sunday peaked at Rs 23 crore, taking the first weekend total to around Rs 58 crore. Like most films, it saw a drop on its first Monday, earning Rs 6.75 crore, but picked up slightly on Tuesday with Rs 8 crore.

On day 6 (Wednesday), Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 6.15 crore, which marks a 23.1 percent drop from the previous day. The film ran across 11,584 shows in India on the day, maintaining decent occupancy levels. With this, the total India net collection stands at Rs 78.90 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 105.75 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection So Far