ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Film Surges Past 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Drop

However, as expected, the numbers dipped on the first weekday. On day 4 (Monday), Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 6.75 cr net in India across 10,984 shows. This marks a 70.7 percent drop from Sunday, which is typical for films after a strong weekend surge. With these numbers, the total India net collection stands at Rs 64.75 cr so far. The India gross has reached Rs 77.34 Cr after four days. Despite the Monday decline, the film's cumulative figures indicate healthy momentum driven by weekend footfall and family audiences.

The film began its journey with paid previews on Thursday, collecting Rs 3.75 cr. It then posted a good opening on day 1 (Friday) with Rs 12.25 cr. Collections jumped significantly on day 2 (Saturday), bringing in Rs 19.00 cr, followed by the highest single-day collection on day 3 (Sunday) with Rs 23.00 cr.

Hyderabad: The box office momentum for Bhooth Bangla slowed slightly on Monday, but the film continues to hold strong after an impressive opening weekend. The Akshay Kumar-led horror-comedy witnessed a predictable weekday drop on day 4, yet managed to cross a major milestone globally. After building solid numbers from paid previews to its first Monday, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, reinforcing its steady theatrical run.

Day Box Office Numbers Day 0 (Paid Preview) Rs 3.75 Cr Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 12.25 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 19 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 23 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 6.75 Cr Total Rs 64.75 Cr

Box Office Data: Sacnilk

Overseas markets also contributed to the film's growing total. On day 4, Bhooth Bangla added Rs 2.50 Cr from international territories. This takes the total overseas gross collection to Rs 29.00 cr. Combining domestic and overseas performance, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 102.05 cr. The film has thus crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally within four days of release.

The opening weekend performance played a major role in this achievement. The film saw strong growth on Saturday and Sunday, supported by positive word-of-mouth and nostalgia surrounding the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after more than a decade. At one point, the film recorded a peak of 32.65K tickets sold per hour on BookMyShow, marking the highest hourly ticket sales for an Akshay Kumar film.

In terms of records, Bhooth Bangla has registered one of the biggest post-pandemic opening weekends for the actor. It now stands among his top-performing weekend openers, trailing behind only a few major titles. The strong response also signals a comeback for the actor in the comedy genre. The film is also facing competition at the box office, particularly from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Despite this, Bhooth Bangla has managed to carve out its own space, especially among family audiences and fans of horror-comedy. The film's blend of slapstick humor and spooky elements has helped it sustain footfall even with mixed reviews and ongoing IPL distractions.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla revolves around Arjun Acharya, played by Akshay Kumar, who plans a grand wedding for his sister at a haunted ancestral mansion. The story unfolds with a mix of comedy and supernatural chaos. The film features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, and others.