ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Big Sunday Surge Helps Akshay Kumar Film Wrap Opening Weekend With Rs 58 Crore

Hyderabad: The horror-comedy wave seems to be working once again, and Akshay Kumar's latest release Bhooth Bangla is enjoying the benefit. The film witnessed a clear jump on its third day, showing steady audience turnout. After a decent opening, the weekend boost pushed the numbers higher, helping the film cross an important milestone within just three days of release.

The film opened with paid previews on day 0, collecting Rs 3.75 crore. It then registered Rs 12.25 crore on its first Friday. The growth became visible on Saturday with Rs 19.00 crore, and Sunday saw another jump as the film collected Rs 23.00 crore. This upward trend reflects improving footfall, especially during evening shows where occupancy peaked above 60 percent in several regions.

With this performance, the overall India net collection now stands at Rs 58.00 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 69.37 crore so far. Overseas markets also added momentum, with day 3 bringing Rs 7.00 crore, pushing the overseas total to Rs 26.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection currently stands close to Rs 95.87 crore, putting the film on track for a strong first week.