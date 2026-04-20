Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Big Sunday Surge Helps Akshay Kumar Film Wrap Opening Weekend With Rs 58 Crore
Akshay Kumar's horror comedy shows strong weekend growth with rising occupancy and ticket sales. Positive word of mouth and nostalgia factor boost momentum.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 20, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: The horror-comedy wave seems to be working once again, and Akshay Kumar's latest release Bhooth Bangla is enjoying the benefit. The film witnessed a clear jump on its third day, showing steady audience turnout. After a decent opening, the weekend boost pushed the numbers higher, helping the film cross an important milestone within just three days of release.
The film opened with paid previews on day 0, collecting Rs 3.75 crore. It then registered Rs 12.25 crore on its first Friday. The growth became visible on Saturday with Rs 19.00 crore, and Sunday saw another jump as the film collected Rs 23.00 crore. This upward trend reflects improving footfall, especially during evening shows where occupancy peaked above 60 percent in several regions.
With this performance, the overall India net collection now stands at Rs 58.00 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 69.37 crore so far. Overseas markets also added momentum, with day 3 bringing Rs 7.00 crore, pushing the overseas total to Rs 26.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection currently stands close to Rs 95.87 crore, putting the film on track for a strong first week.
|Day/Week
|Box Office Numbers
|Day 0 (Paid Preview)
|Rs 3.75 Crore
|Day 1 (Friday)
|Rs 12.25 Crore
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|Rs 19 Crore
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|Rs 23 Crore
|Total
|Rs 58 Crore
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
Ticket sales on BookMyShow further underline the film's popularity. In the last 24 hours, the movie sold more than 340K tickets, comfortably topping the list among competing releases. The film's day 3 numbers are trending close to some of Akshay's previous successful releases. It is performing in the range of films like Mission Mangal and Good Newwz in terms of Sunday growth, though still slightly behind the biggest Sunday figures of Sooryavanshi. However, the steady growth pattern suggests that the film may hold well during weekdays.
Multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis reported solid occupancy, especially in urban centres. Over 11,000 shows were running nationwide on Sunday, which helped the film maintain momentum. Strong response in North America and Gulf markets also contributed to the healthy overseas numbers. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. Their earlier collaborations like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa had created a loyal fan base, and the nostalgia factor appears to be working in favour of the new release.
The story revolves around a London-based man who travels to India after his sister inherits a palace. A mysterious legend about brides disappearing in the village sets up a mix of humour and supernatural elements. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta. With strong weekend growth, positive reviews, and steady ticket sales, Bhooth Bangla is all set to enter its first weekday with good momentum.