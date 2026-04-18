ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's Film Misses Jolly LLB 3 Opening Mark But Exceeds Projection

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's recently released movie Bhooth Bangla, which received mixed to positive reviews, opened decently in theatres. Despite Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge still running in theatres, the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to earn over Rs 12 crore net at the box office in India. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy marks the reunion of the director with Akshay after a decade.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla brought in Rs 12.25 crore in India on Day 1 (Friday). Meanwhile, the film has collected Rs 3.50 crore net from its Thursday paid previews. With this, Bhooth Bangla's total India net collection stands at Rs 15.75 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 18.90 crore. Globally, the film has grossed a total of Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 23.90 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Compared To Akshay Kumar's Recent Films

While Bhooth Bangla had a decent opening at the box office, the film still could not surpass the Day 1 collection of Akshay Kumar's recent movies, including Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12.50 crore), Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore), and Housefull 5 (Rs 24 crore).