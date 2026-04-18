Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's Film Misses Jolly LLB 3 Opening Mark But Exceeds Projection
Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla opens decently with over Rs 20 crore worldwide on Day 1, earning positive audience reactions despite strong competition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST|
Updated : April 18, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's recently released movie Bhooth Bangla, which received mixed to positive reviews, opened decently in theatres. Despite Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge still running in theatres, the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to earn over Rs 12 crore net at the box office in India. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy marks the reunion of the director with Akshay after a decade.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla brought in Rs 12.25 crore in India on Day 1 (Friday). Meanwhile, the film has collected Rs 3.50 crore net from its Thursday paid previews. With this, Bhooth Bangla's total India net collection stands at Rs 15.75 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 18.90 crore. Globally, the film has grossed a total of Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 23.90 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Compared To Akshay Kumar's Recent Films
While Bhooth Bangla had a decent opening at the box office, the film still could not surpass the Day 1 collection of Akshay Kumar's recent movies, including Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12.50 crore), Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore), and Housefull 5 (Rs 24 crore).
Viewers React Positively To Bhooth Bangla
Netizens have highly praised the horror comedy, with one user tweeting on X, "FINAL REVIEW: First 40% - pure comedy, Next 10% - shifts into suspense mode, 50% - 95% - feels like a full serious mode, Last 5% - back to comedy, Overall - a good watch."
FINAL REVIEW 🎇— Nik Friday Reviews🚀 (@Nik_Wani_) April 18, 2026
First 40% – pure comedy 😂
Next 10% – shifts into suspense mode
50% – 95% – feels like a full serious mode
Last 5% – back to comedy
Overall - a good watch 👍👍#BhoothBangla #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/KRuAfcvRxR
Another user wrote, "The combo of Akshay-Paresh-Rajpal-Asrani can never go wrong… entertainment is bound to be there." Meanwhile, another viewer praised the lead actor, writing, "Akshay yaar what an actor… ek hi scene mein comedy ke sath horror elements kaise dalna hai… only actor jo ye kar sakta hai."
About Bhooth Bangla
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Jisshu Sengupta. The story revolves around Arjun, who inherits a palace in Mangalpur and plans his sister's wedding there, but strange supernatural events and the mystery of a demonic entity lead him to investigate the property's mysterious past.
The film marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay after movies such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).
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