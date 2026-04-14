ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhooth Bangla Advance Bookings Open, Paid Previews From April 16: Akshay Kumar Film Eyes Big Start

Announcing the start of bookings, Akshay Kumar shared a playful message on social media. He wrote, "A world of laughter, chaos & chills awaits 🧟‍♀️ Your entry into the Bangla begins now! 👻" The film will have paid previews on April 16 from 9 PM, followed by its full theatrical release on April 17. Interestingly, the movie was earlier scheduled for April 10 but was pushed by a week to maintain distance from the strong box office run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Hyderabad: The buzz around Bhooth Bangla has been steadily building, and with advance bookings now officially open, excitement among fans has reached a new high. The horror-comedy, headlined by Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, marks the much-awaited reunion of the popular actor-director duo. Their past collaborations have delivered several iconic comedies, and audiences are eager to see them return with a spooky twist.

The recently released trailer has also played a big role in boosting anticipation. It offered a glimpse into the film's quirky horror-comedy world, filled with slapstick humour, eerie elements, and a chaotic storyline. Fans have responded positively to the mix of comedy and supernatural themes, which has proven successful at the box office in recent years. With advance bookings opening just three days before release, the makers appear confident that the buzz will convert into strong footfalls.

Ahead of its release, the film also completed its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie received a U/A 16+ rating after a few minor modifications, including the removal or replacement of certain terms and a caption edit towards the end. These changes were reportedly minimal and did not affect the narrative, allowing the film to retain its original tone.

Trade expectations suggest that the advance booking momentum could help the film secure a double-digit opening, possibly in the mid-teens. While it will face holdover competition from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the slowing momentum of the Ranveer Singh starrer may work in its favour. If early paid preview reactions turn positive, strong word-of-mouth could further boost collections over the opening weekend. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Mithila Palkar.