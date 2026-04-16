ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhoot Bangla Day 1 Prediction: Advance Booking Signals Priyadarshan's Biggest Opening, Double-Digit Start Likely

The demand for paid previews scheduled for the evening before release has been particularly encouraging. Late-night shows starting around 9 PM have gained traction among audiences, with bookings rising steadily throughout the day. National cinema chains have reported a consistent surge in ticket sales, especially during the evening hours. The trend shows that audience interest is growing closer to release, which is often considered a positive sign for opening day performance.

According to early booking data, the film has recorded approximately Rs 1.32 crore in advance collections from regular ticket sales across India, selling over 48,000 tickets for more than 8,600 shows. When block seats are included, the figure jumps significantly to around Rs 3.6 crore. These numbers indicate strong confidence from exhibitors and distributors, who appear optimistic about the film's theatrical run.

Hyderabad: Bhooth Bangla advance bookings have started on a promising note, creating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. With more than Rs 2 crore already locked in through advance sales, the Akshay Kumar starrer is showing clear signs of a solid opening. The combination of steady ticket sales, rising interest in paid previews, and positive pre-release momentum suggests that the film could deliver one of the biggest openings of director Priyadarshan's Bollywood career.

Within the first 24 hours of advance bookings, the film managed to sell over 12,000 tickets in major multiplex chains. Paid preview sales alone witnessed a sharp jump, moving from around 2,000 tickets in the morning to over 6,000 by late night. This steady climb highlights strong curiosity among viewers, particularly for the horror-comedy genre.

Trade circles are also optimistic about the film's opening day potential. Analysts are predicting that Bhooth Bangla could comfortably enter the double-digit range on day 1, with estimates hovering around Rs 15 crore. If this happens, the film will not only become Priyadarshan's biggest Bollywood opener but could also double the opening day record of his previous collaborations. His last highest opening came from Khatta Meetha, which collected Rs 7 crore on its first day, and current trends suggest Bhooth Bangla may surpass that benchmark by a wide margin.

The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after several years has played a major role in generating nostalgia among audiences. Their earlier films have enjoyed cult status, and the return to the horror-comedy genre has further increased expectations. The ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and others adds to the appeal, making the film a complete entertainer for family audiences.

Another factor working in favour of Bhooth Bangla is the timing of its release. After a series of intense action and drama films dominating the box office, viewers seem ready for a lighter, fun-filled cinematic experience. Horror-comedies often perform well when backed by strong word of mouth, and the positive advance booking trend indicates that the film could benefit from this pattern.

Overall, the pre-release indicators paint a healthy picture. With more shows expected to be added and bookings likely to accelerate closer to release day, the opening numbers may climb even higher. If the current momentum continues, Bhooth Bangla is well positioned to deliver a strong start and potentially rewrite Priyadarshan's opening day record in Bollywood.