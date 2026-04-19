ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Mints Rs 60 Cr Worldwide With 55 Percent Jump

The film had already generated buzz before its official opening. Paid previews contributed Rs 3.50 crore net, while advance bookings added to the excitement. This early traction helped the film build momentum heading into its first day. The day 1 performance set a decent tone for the weekend and hinted at healthy audience interest in the horror-comedy genre.

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla is showing steady momentum at the box office. Despite receiving mixed to positive word-of-mouth, the film has managed to record a solid jump on its second day. The comedy-fantasy entertainer, which released in theatres on April 17, is now off to a promising start and has comfortably crossed the Rs 60 crore mark worldwide within just two days.

The day 2 total represents a strong 55.1 percent growth compared to day 1. With this jump, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 35.00 crore. The India gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 42.00 crore after two days.

Overseas Push Takes Worldwide Total Past Rs 60 Cr

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. On day 2 alone, it earned Rs 9.00 crore internationally. This takes the total overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 60.50 crore. These numbers indicate that the film is drawing audiences across territories, especially over the opening weekend. Trade analysts expect further growth on Sunday, which could boost the extended weekend total significantly.

Comparison With Other Horror-Comedy Openers

While Bhoot Bangla has delivered a strong start, it still trails behind the genre's biggest openers. It could not match the massive opening numbers of Stree 2, which recorded a thunderous day 1 of Rs 55 crore. The film also fell short of Thamma's opening day numbers (Rs 24 cr). However, it has managed to outperform Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore), giving it a respectable position in the horror-comedy space.

Competition At The Box Office

The film is currently facing competition from multiple releases including Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit, Love Insurance Kompany along with other titles running in theatres. Despite this, Bhoot Bangla has held steady, showing that audience curiosity for the Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan reunion is working in its favour.

About The Film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhoot Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion between the filmmaker and Akshay Kumar after several years. The film blends comedy, fantasy, and horror elements. It also features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.