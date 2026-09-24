Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot Review: Sharp Politics With Dark Humour
Shivam Shankar's short Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot blends sharp politics, dark humour and social commentary in an unusual story set inside a public toilet.
By Minal Rudra
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
In just 30 minutes, filmmaker Shivam Shankar attempts to capture the cultural, economic, and political state of the country. Interestingly, he does it entirely inside a public toilet somewhere in North India. In Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot the lavatory is not just the setting but becomes the main character.
The short opens with a brass band musician crying his heart out writing a bitter message about his lover on a public toilet wall. What begins as a personal outburst soon snowballs into something much bigger. One after another, people from different walks of life enter the toilet and leave behind their thoughts, anger, frustrations and fears on the same wall. Ultimately, the four walls loudly echo the private moments shared within them.
Characters ranging from a political party member, an escort, a young Muslim woman, an auto-rickshaw driver, a college student, a news reporter, and a struggling actor among others add their voices to the chaotic space.
It is this variety of characters which gives the film its colour and depth. Each person comes from a different background, but their frustrations have a common thread. Almost every message on the wall is about someone feeling wronged or betrayed. Sometimes it is by a person they loved. Sometimes it is by society. Sometimes it is by the system.
Notably, what stands out is a graffiti artist whose art is as in-your-face as the reality of women's safety in many parts of the country. An image of a woman being mauled by a Bengal tiger, our national animal, can be metaphorically applied to men, or viewed as a direct depiction of the RG Kar incident.
The demonetisation episode is one of the film's sharper pieces of humour. A criminal, apparently escaping from jail, returns to recover money he had hidden under the tiles of the public toilet. He seemingly committed a crime for that money, only to discover the notes are now worthless. This bit works well because it connects a personal crime with a major event that affected millions of people.
Love, politics, patriarchy and sex keep returning as recurring themes.
Politics becomes an important thread because the film is ultimately looking at the everyday state of society. Shivam's politics is laced with wicked humour and it's entertaining.
The film also looks at the growing culture of constant opinionation. Everyone has something to say. Everyone wants to leave their mark. But very few seem interested in looking at the larger problem around them.
That idea becomes even more interesting because the characters keep writing on a wall while ignoring the fact that they are ruining the public convenience. By the time government officials enter the picture, the film has already established its larger point.
Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot features 28 credited artists, and the cramped setting could easily have become a limitation. While at some point it also feels limiting. However, Director of Photography Kartik Parmar ensures that does not happen. The camera finds different compositions within the same small space, keeping the film visually engaging.
The three songs: Aisi Bhi Kya Baat Huyi?, Sharma Ji Ka Beta, and Kya Padhna Aur Kya Likhna are another major strength. They carry forward the film's ideas about politics, patriarchy, young people, the country's future, peace and unity.
Presented by Abhishek Chaubey and Navdeep Singh, Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot is set to premiere globally on September 25 on Anurag Kashyap's curated YouTube channel Oh Short Flips.