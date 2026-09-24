ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot Review: Sharp Politics With Dark Humour

In just 30 minutes, filmmaker Shivam Shankar attempts to capture the cultural, economic, and political state of the country. Interestingly, he does it entirely inside a public toilet somewhere in North India. In Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot the lavatory is not just the setting but becomes the main character.

The short opens with a brass band musician crying his heart out writing a bitter message about his lover on a public toilet wall. What begins as a personal outburst soon snowballs into something much bigger. One after another, people from different walks of life enter the toilet and leave behind their thoughts, anger, frustrations and fears on the same wall. Ultimately, the four walls loudly echo the private moments shared within them.

Characters ranging from a political party member, an escort, a young Muslim woman, an auto-rickshaw driver, a college student, a news reporter, and a struggling actor among others add their voices to the chaotic space.

A still from Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot (Special arrangement)

It is this variety of characters which gives the film its colour and depth. Each person comes from a different background, but their frustrations have a common thread. Almost every message on the wall is about someone feeling wronged or betrayed. Sometimes it is by a person they loved. Sometimes it is by society. Sometimes it is by the system.

Notably, what stands out is a graffiti artist whose art is as in-your-face as the reality of women's safety in many parts of the country. An image of a woman being mauled by a Bengal tiger, our national animal, can be metaphorically applied to men, or viewed as a direct depiction of the RG Kar incident.

The demonetisation episode is one of the film's sharper pieces of humour. A criminal, apparently escaping from jail, returns to recover money he had hidden under the tiles of the public toilet. He seemingly committed a crime for that money, only to discover the notes are now worthless. This bit works well because it connects a personal crime with a major event that affected millions of people.