Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Second Son; Gurmeet, Debina Send Wishes

As per media reports, Bharti was actively shooting for the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 when she went into labour. She was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where she safely delivered a baby boy. The news spread rapidly across social media platforms.

While Bharti and Haarsh are yet to issue an official announcement, Bharti offered a subtle hint on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a picture of Lord Ganesha with four folded hands emoji. Fans quickly saw this as a sign of their family now having four members: Bharti, Haarsh, their older son Gola, and the newborn.

Hyderabad: Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. According to reports, the couple embraced parenthood for the second time on Friday, December 19. The newest addition to the Limbachiyaa family comes three years after the birth of their elder son, Gola.

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who were present on the Laughter Chefs set, expressed their happiness while speaking to a news agency. The couple congratulated Bharti and Haarsh on their happy news.

Earlier in October, Bharti and Haarsh had officially announced their second pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a picture featuring Bharti flaunting her baby bump while posing with Haarsh, the couple had written, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon."

In a previous interaction with a news agency, Bharti had spoken candidly about how motherhood transformed her life, both physically and emotionally. She had said, "Motherhood has made me fit. I have become active after becoming a mother. I do my things by myself. After becoming a mother, I have learned a lot of things. Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother."

Bharti had also shared details about her family life, revealing, "I love making food, and my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. When you have someone at home who loves to eat, you will automatically start making good food. We are called Chatora and Chatori at home."

Despite hoping for a baby girl this time, Bharti and Haarsh are said to be overjoyed with the arrival of their second son. Just like her first pregnancy, Bharti continued working throughout her second term, recently completing a maternity shoot and celebrating her baby shower with close friends and family.