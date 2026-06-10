ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bharathiraja Passes Away: Vijay Bows Down Before Mortal Remains; Pawan Kalyan, Others Mourn 'Irreparable Loss'

Among the first to pay tribute online was Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who described the filmmaker's passing as an "irreparable loss to the Indian film industry." "The passing of legendary filmmaker and Padma Shri awardee Bharathiraja is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry," Pawan Kalyan wrote on X.

Several prominent personalities from Tamil cinema and politics paid their final respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja at his Chennai residence following his demise. Among those who visited to offer condolences were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, actor Suriya, former Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The distinguished visitors paid homage to the iconic filmmaker and extended their support to the bereaved family.

Hyderabad: Tributes have been pouring in from across the Indian film industry following the demise of legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 84. Widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, Bharathiraja transformed Tamil storytelling and inspired generations of filmmakers. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from actors, directors, politicians and cinema lovers.

He praised the director's ability to connect with audiences across languages and generations, adding that Bharathiraja's films had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He also fondly remembered films such as Aaradhana, starring Chiranjeevi, and the National Award-winning Seethakoka Chiluka.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced that Bharathiraja's mortal remains would be laid to rest with full state honours, underscoring the filmmaker's immense contribution to Tamil cinema and culture.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi remembered Bharathiraja as "one of Indian cinema's greatest storytellers." Reflecting on working with him in Aaradhana, Chiranjeevi said the filmmaker's passion, simplicity and dedication left a lasting impression on him.

Actor and producer Khushbu Sundar shared an emotional note, calling the director's demise a "gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema." Remembering him as one of the industry's most respected filmmakers, she wrote, "His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of filmmaking." Khushbu also recalled a cherished memory, revealing that Bharathiraja often spoke about making a film with her, a dream that will now remain unfulfilled.

Veteran actor Sarathkumar praised Bharathiraja's visionary storytelling and artistic excellence, saying his extraordinary contribution to cinema would never be forgotten. "His legacy will live on through the stories he told and the lives he touched," he wrote.

Actor Simran described Bharathiraja as a filmmaker who "changed the language of storytelling forever" and said his absence was immeasurable. Actor-director Raghava Lawrence also paid tribute, stating that Bharathiraja's legacy would continue to inspire every storyteller who believed that simple lives could create extraordinary cinema.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to direct several acclaimed classics, including Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai and Mudhal Mariyathai. Revered as "Iyakkunar Imayam", he was celebrated for bringing rural landscapes, human relationships and everyday emotions to the forefront of Indian cinema.