ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bharathiraja Last Rites: Film Fraternity Gathers In Theni As Tamil Cinema Legend To Be Laid To Rest With Full State Honours Today

Chennai: Legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, who passed away on June 10 at the age of 84 following age-related health issues, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Theni on Thursday with full state honours. The final rites mark the end of an extraordinary chapter in Tamil cinema. Known as 'Iyakkunar Immayam' (Pinnacle of Directors), Bharathiraja changed the landscape of filmmaking with his realistic storytelling, memorable characters and deep connection to rural Tamil Nadu.

After news of his passing broke on Wednesday, his mortal remains were kept at his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, where thousands of fans, members of the film fraternity and political leaders gathered to pay their last respects. The atmosphere remained emotional as people from across generations came together to honour a filmmaker whose work shaped Tamil cinema for nearly five decades.

On Wednesday night, Bharathiraja's body was taken from Chennai to Theni, where the final rites will be performed at his farmhouse near Vathalagundu. The cremation is scheduled to take place at 3 pm.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced full state honours for the veteran filmmaker. Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate the large number of mourners expected to attend the funeral. Senior police officials, including DIG Sasi Mohan, personally inspected the venue and reviewed security measures ahead of the ceremony. Police personnel have been deployed across the area to ensure smooth crowd management and security.