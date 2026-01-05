Bharathiraja Health Update: Legendary Filmmaker Continues To Be In Critical Care Unit For Severe Lung Infection
Veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja is currently stable, but his condition is being closely monitored, hospital officials said today, January 5, in a statement.
Chennai: Legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, who was hospitalised for breathing issues later last month, is now stable but continues to be in the Critical Care Unit (CCU), hospital officials shared in a statement.
The veteran filmmaker was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to breathing issues on December 27. On Monday, January 5, the hospital released an official medical bulletin regarding Bharathiraja’s health condition.
Bharathiraja Health Update
According to medical bulletin, Bharathiraja is currently stable, but his condition is being closely monitored.
“Mr. Bharathiraja was admitted with severe lung infection and is currently being treated in the Critical care unit. He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts. His condition is stable and he will continue to require treatment in the Critical care unit," the note read.
Meanwhile, several filmmakers from the Tamil film industry paid a visit to Bharathiraja at the hospital. Filmmakers like AR Murugadoss, RK Selvamani, Seeman, Seenu Ramasamy, Chitra Lakshmanan, Lingusamy, Ameer, along with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, wished the ailing colleague a speedy recovery.
The 84-year-old filmmaker suffered a huge personal loss after his actor-director son Monoj passed away at the age of 48. The veteran was said to be in a devastating state following Manoj's untimely demise.
Bharathiraja, who was honoured with Padmashri, the fourth-highest civilian award conferred by the Indian Government, also has half a dozen National Awards to his credit.
Revered as En iniya Tamizh makkale, Bharathiraja is credited with changing the landscape of Tamil cinema. He is known for moving away from studio sets to extensively shoot in real locations when painted sets and theatrical style were prevalent in the industry. In a career spanning over four decades, he introduced fresh talent both behind and in front of the camera.
16 Vayathinile marked his debut in the late 70s, and in just three years, the filmmaker delivered back-to-back hits such as Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal and Puthiya Vaarpugal. A successful director then dabbled in acting with Kallukkul Eeram (1980), which was helmed by his go-to cinematographer, PS Nivas.
Since Meendum Oru Mariyathai's release in 2020, which he directed, produced, wrote, and starred in, fans have been awaiting his comeback.
