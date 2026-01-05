ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bharathiraja Health Update: Legendary Filmmaker Continues To Be In Critical Care Unit For Severe Lung Infection

Chennai: Legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, who was hospitalised for breathing issues later last month, is now stable but continues to be in the Critical Care Unit (CCU), hospital officials shared in a statement.

The veteran filmmaker was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to breathing issues on December 27. On Monday, January 5, the hospital released an official medical bulletin regarding Bharathiraja’s health condition.

Bharathiraja Health Update According to medical bulletin, Bharathiraja is currently stable, but his condition is being closely monitored. “Mr. Bharathiraja was admitted with severe lung infection and is currently being treated in the Critical care unit. He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts. His condition is stable and he will continue to require treatment in the Critical care unit," the note read.

Meanwhile, several filmmakers from the Tamil film industry paid a visit to Bharathiraja at the hospital. Filmmakers like AR Murugadoss, RK Selvamani, Seeman, Seenu Ramasamy, Chitra Lakshmanan, Lingusamy, Ameer, along with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, wished the ailing colleague a speedy recovery.