Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga: Which Film Is Winning Over Audiences?
From a real-life inspired thriller to a Partition-era love story, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga have sparked diverse audience responses.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: June 12 brought an interesting box-office clash as Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga arrived in theatres on the same day. While one tells a gripping story of courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the other explores love, memory and loss against the backdrop of India's Partition.
Early reactions on X suggest that both films have struck a chord with viewers, but Main Vaapas Aaunga appears to be generating slightly stronger emotional responses, with many calling it one of Imtiaz Ali's most heartfelt works.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Wins Praise for Courage and Kangana's Performance
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by real events during the 26/11 attacks. The film focuses on nurses, ward boys and hospital staff who risked their lives to save more than 400 people during one of India's darkest nights.
Many viewers praised the film for highlighting unsung heroes. One user wrote, "Kuch films entertain karti hain. Kuch inspire karti hain. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata dono karti hai aur theatre se nikalte waqt aapko gratitude ke saath chhodti hai."
Kuch films entertain karti hain. Kuch inspire karti hain. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata dono karti hai aur theatre se nikalte waqt aapko gratitude ke saath chhodti hai. Specially @KanganaTeam bhaii you will feel she is the nurse in real life superbbb 👏#BharatBhhagyaViddhaataReview pic.twitter.com/NXx8aPQuFW— 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐱 (@iParadox) June 12, 2026
Another audience member described the film as "a well-crafted thriller" and awarded it 3.5 stars. The review praised the film's emotional moments, effective interval block and powerful second half.
#BharatBhhagyaViddhaataReview - A WELL-CRAFTED THRILLER!— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 12, 2026
Ratings - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata is a WELL-INTENTIONED THRILLER that manages to keep you INVESTED and INTERESTED throughout despite little issues !!
It takes time to SET UP, which is common in thriller films,… pic.twitter.com/SJvaODwK3a
The biggest talking point, however, has been Kangana Ranaut's performance. Several viewers singled out the actress for bringing sincerity and emotional depth to her role as a nurse. One review stated, "No matter what, Kangana Ranaut is a terrific actress and she proves it once again."
The terror of that night is not what stays with you after #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata— सृष्टि (@ShrishtySays) June 12, 2026
What stays is the image of ordinary women choosing courage over fear.@KanganaTeam anchors the film beautifully and the music ties every emotional thread together perfectly.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Watch on the… pic.twitter.com/iqjS7bXWGc
Another viewer wrote, "The terror of that night is not what stays with you after Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. What stays is the image of ordinary women choosing courage over fear."
#BharatBhhagyaviddhaata Review: FLAT— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 12, 2026
Ratings: ⭐⭐½/5
Based on the attack on Mumbai's Cama & Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. The film follows a group of nurses who risk their own lives to save patients, especially pregnant women, in the midst of unimaginable… pic.twitter.com/PHvZMNdcpz
However, not everyone was completely convinced. A few viewers felt the film lacked the emotional intensity expected from such a powerful real-life story. One review rated it 2.5 stars and called several portions "flat," arguing that the second half occasionally became slow and failed to fully capture the scale of the conflict. Despite mixed opinions, most reactions agree that the film's intention, performances and tribute to real-life bravery make it a worthwhile watch.
Main Vaapas Aaunga Leaves Audiences Emotional
If Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is winning praise for its courage, Main Vaapas Aaunga is winning hearts for its emotions. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the period musical romantic drama follows a 95-year-old Sikh Partition survivor battling dementia. As his memories fade, he clings to thoughts of his first love and the homeland he left behind during the Partition of 1947. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina and has been praised for its emotional storytelling.
#MainVaapasAaunga what a tearjerker. Pls carry ur tissues. Excellent performances by Diljit, Sharvani, Naseer Saab and rest. Vedang Raina is the weak link, very mechanical act, but Imtiaz’s direction covers it up.— Jaivardhan Chaudhary (@thefilmybwoy) June 12, 2026
Overall a beautiful romantic movie. Wish Bollywood made more such
One viewer summed up the mood by writing, "What a tearjerker. Please carry your tissues." Another review called it "not Imtiaz's best but surely his most heartfelt work," adding that the film made audiences cry "really hard." Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari have received widespread appreciation, while the film's editing and emotional impact have also earned praise.
Liked it. Three and half stars-— T (@SRKsSquad) June 12, 2026
not Imtiaz’s best but surely most heartfelt work. Film is full of stars but real star of the film is- Arti the editor. Very impressive work (as good as chamkila)
and yes- it does make you cry (really hard) #MainVaapasAaunga https://t.co/Uit4NIdEsb
A highly positive review rated the film 3.5 stars and described it as a moving story about "love, loss, memory and belonging." The reviewer also praised the film's depiction of Partition and its message about peace and empathy.
One audience member wrote, "Stories about love that transcend borders, religion, caste, politics and even time have become increasingly rare in cinema. With Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali revives that old-school magic."
SHARVARI, VEDANG AND NASEERUDDIN SHAH are spectacular in #MainVaapasAaunga— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 12, 2026
My only gripe with this film was Imtiaz' adamant nature to balance two timelines (Like Love Aaj Kal) and create a contrast of how love is conveyed then vs now.
The Diljit Banita track is the weakest
However, in this case too, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers felt the film's dual timeline structure occasionally slowed the narrative. Others pointed to the Diljit Dosanjh-Banita Sandhu track as the weakest part of the story. Even so, most agreed that the emotional payoff was worth the journey.
#MainVaapasAaunga Review: HEARTFELT— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 12, 2026
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½/5
Stories about love that transcend borders, religion, caste, politics and even time have become increasingly rare in cinema. With #MainWapasAaunga, director #ImtiazAli revives that old-school magic, delivering a deeply… pic.twitter.com/aA1Yt3Cd3J
Which Film Is Getting Better Audience Buzz?
Based on early reactions, both films have found their audience. While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is being appreciated for its inspiring real-life story, strong performances and patriotic spirit, Main Vaapas Aaunga is generating deeper emotional responses, with many viewers highlighting its moving storytelling and powerful performances.