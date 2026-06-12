ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga: Which Film Is Winning Over Audiences?

Another audience member described the film as "a well-crafted thriller" and awarded it 3.5 stars. The review praised the film's emotional moments, effective interval block and powerful second half.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by real events during the 26/11 attacks. The film focuses on nurses, ward boys and hospital staff who risked their lives to save more than 400 people during one of India's darkest nights.

Early reactions on X suggest that both films have struck a chord with viewers, but Main Vaapas Aaunga appears to be generating slightly stronger emotional responses, with many calling it one of Imtiaz Ali's most heartfelt works.

Hyderabad: June 12 brought an interesting box-office clash as Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga arrived in theatres on the same day. While one tells a gripping story of courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the other explores love, memory and loss against the backdrop of India's Partition.

The biggest talking point, however, has been Kangana Ranaut's performance. Several viewers singled out the actress for bringing sincerity and emotional depth to her role as a nurse. One review stated, "No matter what, Kangana Ranaut is a terrific actress and she proves it once again."

Another viewer wrote, "The terror of that night is not what stays with you after Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. What stays is the image of ordinary women choosing courage over fear."

However, not everyone was completely convinced. A few viewers felt the film lacked the emotional intensity expected from such a powerful real-life story. One review rated it 2.5 stars and called several portions "flat," arguing that the second half occasionally became slow and failed to fully capture the scale of the conflict. Despite mixed opinions, most reactions agree that the film's intention, performances and tribute to real-life bravery make it a worthwhile watch.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Leaves Audiences Emotional

If Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is winning praise for its courage, Main Vaapas Aaunga is winning hearts for its emotions. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the period musical romantic drama follows a 95-year-old Sikh Partition survivor battling dementia. As his memories fade, he clings to thoughts of his first love and the homeland he left behind during the Partition of 1947. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina and has been praised for its emotional storytelling.

One viewer summed up the mood by writing, "What a tearjerker. Please carry your tissues." Another review called it "not Imtiaz's best but surely his most heartfelt work," adding that the film made audiences cry "really hard." Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari have received widespread appreciation, while the film's editing and emotional impact have also earned praise.

A highly positive review rated the film 3.5 stars and described it as a moving story about "love, loss, memory and belonging." The reviewer also praised the film's depiction of Partition and its message about peace and empathy.

One audience member wrote, "Stories about love that transcend borders, religion, caste, politics and even time have become increasingly rare in cinema. With Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali revives that old-school magic."

However, in this case too, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers felt the film's dual timeline structure occasionally slowed the narrative. Others pointed to the Diljit Dosanjh-Banita Sandhu track as the weakest part of the story. Even so, most agreed that the emotional payoff was worth the journey.

Which Film Is Getting Better Audience Buzz?

Based on early reactions, both films have found their audience. While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is being appreciated for its inspiring real-life story, strong performances and patriotic spirit, Main Vaapas Aaunga is generating deeper emotional responses, with many viewers highlighting its moving storytelling and powerful performances.