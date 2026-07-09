ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhai Tera Star Hai Trailer: Raghav Juyal Brings Comedy, Chaos And Big Dreams To The Big Screen

The trailer introduces Raghav as Ajay Singh, an ambitious young man who firmly believes that stardom is his destiny. However, his journey is anything but smooth. What follows is a series of hilarious situations, unexpected twists and larger-than-life characters that promise plenty of entertainment.

Hyderabad: After impressing audiences with his intense performances in Kill and The Bads of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal is now coming up with Bhai Tera Star Hai. The makers have dropped the film's 2-minute 32-second trailer, giving viewers a fun glimpse into a world filled with laughter, confusion and dreams of becoming a superstar.

Packed with comedy, drama, action and quirky moments, the trailer sets the tone for a loud, energetic entertainer that doesn't take itself too seriously. Raghav's effortless comic timing is at the centre of the film, with the actor delivering a performance that feels both natural and entertaining.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Raghav wrote, "Google pe 'Star' search karne ki zarurat nahi! Hum trailer mein saare le aaye hain. Confidence: Full. Planning: Zero. Entertainment: 100." The playful caption perfectly matches the film's fun-filled vibe.

The trailer has already received positive reactions from fans. Many praised Raghav's screen presence and versatility after watching him in action. One user commented, "Raghav acting mind blowing." Another wrote, "Raghav Juyal acting, comedy, dancing (fire emojis)" highlighting the actor's all-round performance. A fan even declared, "Sara Bollywood ek taraf... mera bhai ek taraf," while another viewer observed that the film "looks like it is a one-take film," appreciating its fast-paced and seamless presentation.

Apart from Raghav, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika NM, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev B. Agrawal in important roles. Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, who has also co-written the film with Sudipto Sarkar. It is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal under the banners of Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30, 2026.