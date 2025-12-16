Bhagyalakshmi Slams Mohanlal As 'Insensitive' Over Cameo In Dileep's Bha Bha Ba After Acquittal
Bhagyalakshmi criticised Mohanlal for promoting Dileep's Bha Bha Ba after the acquittal, calling the act insensitive and raising ethical concerns within the Malayalam film industry.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 16, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has criticised Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, calling him "insensitive" and "thoughtless" for sharing promotional material of Dileep's upcoming film Bha Bha Ba shortly after Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 actress assault case. The remarks were made on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where Bhagyalakshmi spoke to the press following a panel discussion on gender and power in Indian cinema.
The controversy erupted after the makers of Bha Bha Ba (short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam) released the film's trailer soon after the verdict. The film, scheduled for release on December 18, features Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Mohanlal also shared the film's poster and promotional content on social media.
Bhagyalakshmi, who participated in a session titled Patriarchy in Indian Cinema: Power, Gender, Politics, said the survivor in the 2017 assault case had received minimal support from the Malayalam film industry and was forced to fight the legal battle largely on her own. Speaking to reporters later, she questioned Mohanlal's actions following the verdict.
"Did Mohanlal even pause for a moment before sharing that poster right after the verdict? We heard him repeatedly say, I pray for her (the survivor). When someone with that kind of influence does this, what message is being sent to survivors?" Bhagyalakshmi said. She added, "This is not about cinema alone anymore. This is about ethics. It is about what we choose to endorse publicly."
Bhagyalakshmi also criticised Dileep's public conduct following his acquittal. Referring to his interaction with the media, she said, "He appeared jubilant, addressing the media and attacking his former wife, Manju Warrier, who had supported the investigation." She further claimed that Manju Warrier could have faced serious consequences had the survivor not come forward when she did.
The actor also spoke about the survivor's ordeal during the trial, stating that the survivor endured more humiliation in court than during the assault itself but remained resilient throughout the process.
Her remarks came after she resigned from the Film Employees' Kerala Association (FEFKA). She stated that the organisation's decision to welcome Dileep back after the verdict and accused it of following "double standards" in matters involving sexual assault and accountability.
The case dates back to 2017, when a prominent Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car. Dileep was later arrested after investigators found alleged links between him and the prime accused, Pulsar Suni. Though he received bail, Dileep continued to work in the industry during the trial.
The case resulted in the creation of the Women in Cinema Collective and helped establish the Hema Committee to tackle workplace issues in the industry. After an eight-year trial, a sessions court in Ernakulam cleared Dileep and three others on December 8, 2025, while six accused were found guilty.