Bhagyalakshmi Slams Mohanlal As 'Insensitive' Over Cameo In Dileep's Bha Bha Ba After Acquittal

Hyderabad: Actor and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has criticised Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, calling him "insensitive" and "thoughtless" for sharing promotional material of Dileep's upcoming film Bha Bha Ba shortly after Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 actress assault case. The remarks were made on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where Bhagyalakshmi spoke to the press following a panel discussion on gender and power in Indian cinema.

The controversy erupted after the makers of Bha Bha Ba (short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam) released the film's trailer soon after the verdict. The film, scheduled for release on December 18, features Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Mohanlal also shared the film's poster and promotional content on social media.

Bhagyalakshmi, who participated in a session titled Patriarchy in Indian Cinema: Power, Gender, Politics, said the survivor in the 2017 assault case had received minimal support from the Malayalam film industry and was forced to fight the legal battle largely on her own. Speaking to reporters later, she questioned Mohanlal's actions following the verdict.

"Did Mohanlal even pause for a moment before sharing that poster right after the verdict? We heard him repeatedly say, I pray for her (the survivor). When someone with that kind of influence does this, what message is being sent to survivors?" Bhagyalakshmi said. She added, "This is not about cinema alone anymore. This is about ethics. It is about what we choose to endorse publicly."