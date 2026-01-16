Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Trailer: Vibhuti And Tiwari's Playful Rivalry Returns With A Big Surprise As Ravi Kishan Enters
The trailer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is out, bringing the popular TV comedy to cinemas with familiar characters and fresh chaos.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the popular television sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have finally released the trailer of its upcoming feature film, which marks the show's entry into the cinematic world. The upcoming film titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run, is slated to hit the theatres on February 6 this year. The trailer was dropped today, January 16, and is already becoming viral on social media platforms.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been entertaining TV viewers for over a decade now, and it seems like this movie is all set to take that experience to the big screen. The trailer opens with the show's famous catchphrase, "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai?"
The trailer reintroduces Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari. Just like in the television series, both characters are once again seen trying to impress each other's wives while pretending to be loyal husbands. Their playful rivalry and constant scheming remain at the centre of the story.
Shubhangi Atre returns as Angoori Bhabi, delivering her popular dialogue "Sahi pakde hain", while Vidisha Srivastava is back as Anita Bhabi, maintaining her confident and modern image. The trailer shows that the story has shifted to Rishikesh, where both families relocate. Despite the change in location, their fights, misunderstandings, and comic situations continue without pause.
Then, there's a big surprise in the trailer when Ravi Kishan shows up, and his character starts to like Angoori Bhabi. At the same time, another character begins showing interest in Anita Bhabi, leading to even more confusion and chaos. The trailer also hints at unexpected horror elements.
Familiar supporting characters such as Happu Singh and Saxena also make appearances. The film also features Mukesh Tiwari and Nirahua in important roles.
Produced by Zee Cinema and Edit II, and backed by Zee Studios, the film aims to turn the daily comedy format of the show into a full-length cinematic experience. The movie continues the entertainment of the show, which first aired on &TV in March 2015 and later gained a wider audience through streaming on ZEE5.
READ MORE
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Gets Film Adaptation - Here's When It Releases