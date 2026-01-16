ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Trailer: Vibhuti And Tiwari's Playful Rivalry Returns With A Big Surprise As Ravi Kishan Enters

Hyderabad: The makers of the popular television sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have finally released the trailer of its upcoming feature film, which marks the show's entry into the cinematic world. The upcoming film titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run, is slated to hit the theatres on February 6 this year. The trailer was dropped today, January 16, and is already becoming viral on social media platforms.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been entertaining TV viewers for over a decade now, and it seems like this movie is all set to take that experience to the big screen. The trailer opens with the show's famous catchphrase, "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai?"

The trailer reintroduces Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari. Just like in the television series, both characters are once again seen trying to impress each other's wives while pretending to be loyal husbands. Their playful rivalry and constant scheming remain at the centre of the story.

Shubhangi Atre returns as Angoori Bhabi, delivering her popular dialogue "Sahi pakde hain", while Vidisha Srivastava is back as Anita Bhabi, maintaining her confident and modern image. The trailer shows that the story has shifted to Rishikesh, where both families relocate. Despite the change in location, their fights, misunderstandings, and comic situations continue without pause.