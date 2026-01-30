ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre Says Actors Can Never Be 'Best Friends' - Here's Why

During the conversation, Shubhangi said, "There is no concept of a best friend here. There is a lot of competition and insecurities. When a show is going on, you become good friends, but once it ends, everyone moves on, and you start a new journey."

Shubhangi made these remarks during her appearance on a talk show, where she spoke openly about how relationships among actors usually work. According to her, friendships often develop while a show is ongoing, but these bonds tend to change once the project ends.

Hyderabad: Television actor Shubhangi Atre, who is best known for her role as Angoori Bhabi in the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has expressed her views on the nature of friendships in the entertainment industry. According to the actor, it is difficult for actors to have "best friends" from the industry because of the competition and insecurity that exists.

She further said that while actors may not remain lifelong friends, they do share strong connections during the time they work together. She added, "I think that's the best part of being an actor, you explore the world, and you explore yourself. So there is no idea of best friends, but as long as we are working together, we become like a family."

The actor also spoke about the professional challenges actors face on set, especially when personal disagreements arise. When asked if she had ever argued with a co-star and still had to perform an important scene immediately after, Shubhangi responded with laughter. She said, "Yes, it has happened that you do have a disagreement or a fight, and then you have to do the next scene with the same person, even when you don’t feel like it. But I still do it because I am in my character. It's my work, and I love my work. I love the camera, and more than anything, I enjoy what I do."

Shubhangi stated that professionalism is extremely important for actors and that personal emotions often need to be kept aside to deliver honest performances. She believes that actors can overcome personal discomfort and concentrate on their work by remaining dedicated to their craft.

Shubhangi Atre has been part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. She achieved massive fame with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, where her portrayal of Angoori Bhabi became a household favourite and has remained popular for nearly 10 years. Before this, she was seen in Kasturi, where she played the lead role opposite actor Karan Patel. She will next be seen in the upcoming feature film, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run, slated to hit the theatres on February 6 this year.