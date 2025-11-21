Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Gets Film Adaptation - Here's When It Releases
Popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is getting a film adaptation. The movie is set to be released with the original cast and new additions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, one of the most loved comedies in India, will soon be taking a leap onto the big screen. The sitcom has kept millions entertained for over a decade now with its memorable characters and iconic catchphrases, and it is now being made into a feature film titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run. The comedy adventure will arrive in cinemas on February 6, 2026. The comedy adventure will arrive in cinemas on February 6, 2026.
The original cast, Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi), will reprise their roles in the movie. Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua will also join them in the film.
Taking to social media, the makers shared a couple of posters from the upcoming movie and wrote in the caption, "Bhabiji jo ab tak ghar par thi, ab bade parde par aayengi! #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun releasing in theatres on 6th February!" Fans quickly flooded the comment section, with one user writing, "Soooo excited!!!! Finally."
For the first time, a long-running daily show, which is still airing successfully, is being expanded into a full-fledged theatrical film. Bankrolled by Zee Cinema and Edit II Productions, the movie aims to bring the charm, chaos and comedy of the original series to an even bigger audience.
Since its premiere in March 2015, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has become a fan favourite show. With characters like Vibhuti ji, Tiwari ji, Angoori Bhabi's "Sahi pakde hain", Anita Bhabi, and the quirks of Happu Singh and Saxena's "I like it", the sitcom has entertained several viewers. The show currently stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gaur, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Yogesh Tripathi and others.
With Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run, the makers promise a "full-blown, laugh-out-loud adventure" designed to expand the show's already loved comedic universe.
