Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Gets Film Adaptation - Here's When It Releases

Hyderabad: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, one of the most loved comedies in India, will soon be taking a leap onto the big screen. The sitcom has kept millions entertained for over a decade now with its memorable characters and iconic catchphrases, and it is now being made into a feature film titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run. The comedy adventure will arrive in cinemas on February 6, 2026.

The original cast, Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi), will reprise their roles in the movie. Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua will also join them in the film.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a couple of posters from the upcoming movie and wrote in the caption, "Bhabiji jo ab tak ghar par thi, ab bade parde par aayengi! #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun releasing in theatres on 6th February!" Fans quickly flooded the comment section, with one user writing, "Soooo excited!!!! Finally."