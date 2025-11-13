ETV Bharat / entertainment

Beyond The Camera: Actors Who Formed True Bonds With The People They Portrayed Onscreen

For Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah (2021) was not just another film, it was a tribute to real-life Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. When Sidharth first met the Batra family, they were moved by how much he resembled Vikram. That resemblance became the foundation of a friendship built on respect and trust.

The film, based on Singh's autobiography The Race of My Life, not only immortalised the athlete's journey but also built a bond that blurred the line between cinema and real life.

Farhan once shared, "It's difficult to summarise what he meant to me. He was family to me." Their friendship grew stronger even after the film's release. When Singh passed away in 2021, Farhan was deeply affected. He called it "an incredible loss for India" and spoke about how the Flying Sikh's determination and humility had inspired him forever.

When Farhan Akhtar took on the role of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), he didn't just play a role onscreen, he lived it. Farhan spent months training to understand Singh's journey. He spent time with the athlete, running beside him, listening to his stories, and absorbing his personality. Over time, Milkha Singh became more than a mentor, he became family.

Hyderabad: Sometimes, a role in a film gets more than just a professional bond. It grows into a relationship, a shared story, and an emotional journey that continues long after the camera stops rolling. In Bollywood, several actors who portrayed real-life personalities in biopics went on to form deep and genuine connections with the people or families they represented. Here is a look at five such stories where professional ties became lifelong bonds.

Sidharth spent time with Vikram's twin brother, Vishal Batra, to understand the soldier's life, emotions, and courage. Vishal later said that Sidharth felt "like family" to them. The film took nearly four years to make, and Sidharth was involved from start to finish. He even helped shape the project creatively, ensuring the story was told authentically. For him, it was a responsibility, and not a career move.

That connection carried on beyond cinema. When Sidharth married Kiara Advani, who played Dimple Cheema, Vikram's fiance in Shershaah, the Batra family was invited to their wedding reception. Vishal Batra called it an emotional moment, saying, "The real Vikram and Dimple couldn't get married, but the reel Vikram and Dimple did. It felt beautiful."

Randeep Hooda and Dalbir Kaur (Sarabjit)

Randeep Hooda's performance in Sarbjit (2016) was one of the most haunting portrayals in Bollywood. He played Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer imprisoned in Pakistan for over two decades. During filming, Randeep formed a strong emotional bond with Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur, the woman who had fought tirelessly for her brother's release.

Dalbir saw her brother in Randeep. She once told him she wanted him to be the one to offer his shoulder at her funeral. Years later, when she passed away in 2022, Randeep fulfilled that promise. He not only gave her kandha (the final shoulder) but also lit her funeral pyre. For Randeep, it wasn't just about playing a role, it was about honouring a life and a sister's love. He later said, "I wish I had more time with her. She was a remarkable woman who lived with strength and grace." Their story is proof that sometimes, cinema creates connections that transcend scripts and screens.

Aamir Khan and the Phogat Family (Dangal)

When Aamir Khan played Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal (2016), he wasn't just portraying a wrestling coach, he was stepping into the shoes of a father who defied tradition. The real Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, worked closely with Aamir during the making of the film. Aamir learned wrestling techniques, understood the family's struggles, and developed immense respect for their courage. He promised Mahavir that he would visit their home in Bhiwani, Haryana and he did.

After the film's release, Aamir continued to stay in touch. He invited the Phogat family to his 52nd birthday celebration and often called them "an inspiration for the nation."

Bhumi Pednekar and Chandro Tomar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Bhumi Pednekar's portrayal of sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh (2019) changed her outlook on life. Chandro, fondly known as "Shooter Dadi," became India's oldest female sharpshooter and an icon of women's empowerment.

To prepare for the role, Bhumi spent time with Chandro, learning her language and mannerisms. The bond they developed went beyond the film. Bhumi often said that Chandro reminded her of her own grandmother. When Chandro Tomar passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19, Bhumi was heartbroken. She called it a "personal loss," saying, "It feels like a part of my family is gone. She taught me about life and strength." Bhumi shared that Chandro's words "Tann budha hota hai, mann budha nahi hota" (The body grows old, but the mind doesn't) will stay with her forever.