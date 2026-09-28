ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Over Rs 300 Crore Blockbuster

Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is finally making its way to OTT after creating a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The Malayalam romantic drama, directed by Girish AD, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 2.

The makers announced the OTT release on social media with a special message for the film's audience. "The film Keralam fell in love with. ❤️ Now, it's coming home. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, streaming from October 2 on JioHotstar," the post read. The film had a successful theatrical run after its worldwide release on August 21. Strong word of mouth helped Bethlehem Kudumba Unit maintain its momentum at the box office, eventually taking its worldwide gross past the Rs 300 crore mark.

As per makers, the film had collected Rs 300 crore worldwide by last week. With this, it emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Nivin also celebrated the film's achievement with a note of gratitude on Instagram. Sharing the Rs 300 crore milestone, the actor wrote, "300+ Crores Worldwide Gross! Thank you for the endless love!" He also remembered music composer Vishnu Vijay, saying that the frame would have been complete with him in it.

What is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit about?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit brings together Nivin and Mamitha in the lead roles. The story follows Ashley, played by Mamitha, who moves with her family from Mundakayam to a new neighbourhood in Karukutty. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she develops a bond with Justin, played by Nivin. Justin is her older neighbour, with an age gap of around 12 to 13 years. As their relationship develops, the film explores love, family ties, memories and second chances.

The film has been written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. Ajmal Sabu has handled the cinematography, while Vishnu Vijay composed the music. Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor. Produced by Bhavana Studios, the film has the backing of Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran.