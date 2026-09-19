ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Makers' Next Titled Picnic, Arriving On Sankranthi 2027

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Bhavana Studios announced the next film, Picnic. The upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Kiran Josey, the co-writer of Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The upcoming family comedy-drama is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their joint banner, Bhavana Studios.

Kiran Josey has already established himself as a writer capable of delivering engaging, culturally rooted, and entertaining stories. With both Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit finding a strong audience beyond Kerala, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, expectations for his directorial debut are high.

Picnic is a wholesome family comedy-drama designed to offer an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. The film brings together an interesting ensemble cast led by Sandeep Pradeep, featuring prominent roles played by versatile actor Indrajith Sukumaran and National Award-winning filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan. The star cast also includes Sujina Sreedharan, and Akshatha Ajith in pivotal roles.

Picnic first look (Film poster)

The first look poster of Picnic presents a colourful and cheerful family setting. It features with a group of characters from different generations coming together. The poster also creates an intriguing contrast between the simple surroundings and the stunning landscape of lush green hills and vibrant flower fields. The overall design captures the film’s fun-filled family atmosphere while keeping the characters and their journey intriguing.