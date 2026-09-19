Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Makers' Next Titled Picnic, Arriving On Sankranthi 2027
Bhavana Studios' next titled Picnic will mark directorial debut of Kiran Josey, who co-wrote blockbuster hits Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: After the massive success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Bhavana Studios announced the next film, Picnic. The upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Kiran Josey, the co-writer of Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The upcoming family comedy-drama is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their joint banner, Bhavana Studios.
Kiran Josey has already established himself as a writer capable of delivering engaging, culturally rooted, and entertaining stories. With both Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit finding a strong audience beyond Kerala, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, expectations for his directorial debut are high.
Picnic is a wholesome family comedy-drama designed to offer an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. The film brings together an interesting ensemble cast led by Sandeep Pradeep, featuring prominent roles played by versatile actor Indrajith Sukumaran and National Award-winning filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan. The star cast also includes Sujina Sreedharan, and Akshatha Ajith in pivotal roles.
The first look poster of Picnic presents a colourful and cheerful family setting. It features with a group of characters from different generations coming together. The poster also creates an intriguing contrast between the simple surroundings and the stunning landscape of lush green hills and vibrant flower fields. The overall design captures the film’s fun-filled family atmosphere while keeping the characters and their journey intriguing.
The makers have tapped Govind Vasantha to compose the music for the upcoming movie Picnic. He previously scored the music for the acclaimed films 96 and Sathyam Sundaram.
Bhavana Studios is aiming to expand the reach of its content across South India with Picnic. Broadening its theatrical footprint beyond the state, the banner will release Picnic in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, in addition to its original Malayalam version. The banner has partnered with Showing Business for the Telugu theatrical release of Picnic. Showing Business previously brought Premalu to Telugu audiences, where it became a major success.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 14, 2027, during the Sankranthi/Pongal festive season. It is expected to face strong competition in both Telugu and Tamil markets, as this period is traditionally favoured by top actors and major production banners for high-budget releases.
Several major titles are already slating releases for Sankranthi 2027, including Chiranjeevi's Kaaka, the Prasanth Varma-backed Mahakali, Venkatesh's film January 12 Vidudala, and Rajinikanth's Dharman.
It will be interesting to see how the film Picnic holds its own against such significant competition.