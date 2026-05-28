Best Isekai Anime To Watch: Re Zero, Tsukimichi, Mushoku Tensei & More
From Re: Zero to Tsukimichi, these isekai anime stand out for immersive worlds, emotional storytelling, political drama, and fantasy adventures that fans can escape into.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 28, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Isekai anime has become hugely popular among anime fans over the last few years. The genre usually follows characters who suddenly end up in another world filled with magic, monsters, kingdoms, and powerful enemies. While many series follow the same pattern, a few anime have managed to stand out because of their storytelling and the worlds they create.
Here's a look at some of the best isekai anime that have impressed viewers with immersive fantasy worlds and unique storytelling.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (4 Seasons)
One of the most loved titles in the genre is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. At first glance, the series may look like a simple fantasy adventure with an overpowered main character. However, the anime slowly turns into a deep political drama filled with strategy, alliances, betrayals, and large-scale wars.
The story follows Rimuru, a man who is reincarnated as a slime in another world. As the series progresses, the world around him becomes bigger and more complicated. Different kingdoms, races, and powerful enemies are introduced, making every arc feel fresh and exciting. Fans especially praise the anime for showing that even a powerful hero can struggle when facing political pressure and unexpected dangers.
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy (2 Seasons)
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy brings a different kind of storytelling to the isekai genre. Instead of focusing only on action and adventure, the anime explores discrimination and social inequality. The story follows Makoto, a boy transported to another world but rejected by its goddess because of his appearance.
The anime uses fantasy races, language barriers, and social divisions to highlight themes of classism and prejudice. This gives Tsukimichi a unique identity among modern isekai anime. Many fans appreciate how the series mixes humour, action, and serious social themes without losing its entertaining fantasy atmosphere.
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2 Seasons)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is often called one of the best modern isekai anime. The anime follows a man who gets a second chance at life after being reborn in a magical world. What makes the series special is its detailed world-building and character development.
The anime introduces viewers to different regions, including forests, deserts, snowy lands, and magical kingdoms. Every place feels alive and connected to the larger story. Even side characters receive detailed backstories, which makes the world feel realistic and emotionally engaging. Fans also praise the anime's emotional storytelling, stunning animation, and magical combat scenes.
The Beginning After the End (2 Seasons)
One of the newer entries gaining popularity is The Beginning After the End. The story revolves around King Grey, a powerful ruler who is reincarnated as Arthur Leywin in a magical world. Unlike his lonely past life, Arthur grows up surrounded by family, friends, and new responsibilities.
The first season mainly focuses on Arthur discovering his magical powers and training to become stronger. The second season raises the stakes even higher with political conflicts, dangerous missions, and the arrival of powerful enemies. The anime slowly builds towards a massive war, giving viewers an exciting fantasy adventure filled with action and emotion.
Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World (4 Seasons)
When it comes to emotional storytelling, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World remains one of the strongest isekai anime ever made. The anime follows Subaru, an ordinary boy who suddenly finds himself trapped in another world. However, he soon learns that he has a terrifying ability called "Return by Death", which allows him to return to a previous point every time he dies.
Unlike many fantasy heroes, Subaru constantly struggles mentally and emotionally. The anime explores trauma, fear, sacrifice, and love while slowly revealing a massive fantasy world filled with political conflicts, witches, and hidden mysteries. Fans continue to praise the series for its dark storytelling and powerful character moments.
The Rising of the Shield Hero (4 Seasons)
The Rising of the Shield Hero follows Naofumi, a young man summoned to another world as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes. However, shortly after arriving, he is betrayed and falsely accused, causing the kingdom to turn against him.
Armed only with a shield, Naofumi begins his lonely journey while learning how to survive in a hostile world. Over time, he grows from a bitter outcast into a strong and protective leader. The anime mixes emotional drama, action, and fantasy politics, making it one of the most talked-about isekai series in recent years.
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord (1 Season)
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord offers a lighter and more peaceful take on the genre. The story follows Van, a reincarnated salaryman who is banished to a poor village because he possesses "Production Magic" instead of combat magic.
Instead of focusing only on battles, the anime highlights kingdom-building, management, and community growth. Van uses his intelligence and crafting skills to slowly transform a struggling village into a successful and heavily protected city. The refreshing storyline gives fans a different experience compared to traditional action-heavy isekai anime.