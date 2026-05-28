ETV Bharat / entertainment

Best Isekai Anime To Watch: Re Zero, Tsukimichi, Mushoku Tensei & More

Hyderabad: Isekai anime has become hugely popular among anime fans over the last few years. The genre usually follows characters who suddenly end up in another world filled with magic, monsters, kingdoms, and powerful enemies. While many series follow the same pattern, a few anime have managed to stand out because of their storytelling and the worlds they create.

Here's a look at some of the best isekai anime that have impressed viewers with immersive fantasy worlds and unique storytelling.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (4 Seasons)

One of the most loved titles in the genre is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. At first glance, the series may look like a simple fantasy adventure with an overpowered main character. However, the anime slowly turns into a deep political drama filled with strategy, alliances, betrayals, and large-scale wars.

The story follows Rimuru, a man who is reincarnated as a slime in another world. As the series progresses, the world around him becomes bigger and more complicated. Different kingdoms, races, and powerful enemies are introduced, making every arc feel fresh and exciting. Fans especially praise the anime for showing that even a powerful hero can struggle when facing political pressure and unexpected dangers.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy (2 Seasons)

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy brings a different kind of storytelling to the isekai genre. Instead of focusing only on action and adventure, the anime explores discrimination and social inequality. The story follows Makoto, a boy transported to another world but rejected by its goddess because of his appearance.

The anime uses fantasy races, language barriers, and social divisions to highlight themes of classism and prejudice. This gives Tsukimichi a unique identity among modern isekai anime. Many fans appreciate how the series mixes humour, action, and serious social themes without losing its entertaining fantasy atmosphere.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2 Seasons)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is often called one of the best modern isekai anime. The anime follows a man who gets a second chance at life after being reborn in a magical world. What makes the series special is its detailed world-building and character development.