The Best Horror Movies To Watch On OTT This Halloween: From Hollywood's Happy Death Day To Bollywood's 1920
Celebrate Halloween with a spooky movie marathon featuring top horror films like Happy Death Day, Weapons, Scream, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, streaming on OTT.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Halloween is just around the corner, and many people in India, especially youth in urban areas, are set to celebrate the festival through themed parties and events, driven by Western cultural influence from movies and social media. So it's the perfect time to catch up on the best horror films. For a spooky movie marathon, you can watch a mix of popular Hollywood horror films like Happy Death Day and Weapons, and Bollywood horror films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 1920.
Here's a list of the horror films you won't regret watching:
Happy Death Day
Available On: JioHotstar
Happy Death Day is a 2017 American black comedy slasher film directed by Christopher Landon and written by Scott Lobdell. It stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard. The film follows college student Tree Gelbman, who is murdered on the night of her birthday but begins reliving the day repeatedly, at which point she sets out to find the killer and stop her death. Jason Blum serves as a producer through his Blumhouse Productions company.
Happy Death Day was released by Universal Pictures on October 13, 2017. A sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, was released on February 13, 2019.
Weapons
Available On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Weapons is a 2025 American supernatural horror film directed, written, produced, and co-scored by Zach Cregger. It stars an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. Its plot follows the case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously run away on the same night at the same time.
Weapons was released in theatres in the United States on August 8, 2025, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film received positive reviews and grossed $267 million against a $38 million budget.
Scream
Available On: Netflix, JioCinema
Scream is an American slasher franchise that includes six films (and a seventh in active development). Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Roger L Jackson (who voices the various Ghostface killers) starred in the first five films, and will return for the seventh. Cox and Jackson reprised their roles for the sixth film and are the only cast members to feature in all films to date, with Cox also being the only actress to appear in six consecutive films of a horror franchise.
The film series has also been the recipient of several awards and nominations, including winning Best Movie twice at the MTV Awards (for Scream in 1996 and Scream VI in 2023).
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Available On: Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan from a screenplay by Neeraj Vora and produced by T Series. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam-language film Manichitrathazhu, written by Madhu Muttam and directed by Fazil. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale.
Plot - An NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.
Dangerous Ishhq
Available On: Prime Video, JioCinema
Dangerous Ishhq is a 2012 Indian Hindi-language supernatural thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt and starring Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.
Plot - Supermodel Sanjana loves Rohan, the son of a rich industrialist. Things go awry after Sanjana cancels her trip to Paris due to a gut instinct, and soon after, Rohan gets kidnapped for a high ransom.
1920
Available On: Prime Video
For those who prefer gothic horror and haunted mansions, 1920 is a must-watch. Directed and written by Vikram Bhatt, the 2008 Hindi horror film stars Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a couple who move into a mysterious estate, only to confront demonic forces.
Inspired by The Exorcist (1973), 1920 became a commercial success and launched a popular horror film series. The movie's atmospheric setting, chilling visuals, and emotional depth earned it a spot among Collider's list of greatest Indian horror films.
A sequel, 1920: The Evil Returns, followed in 2012, cementing its cult status among Indian horror fans.
