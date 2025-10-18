ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Best Horror Movies To Watch On OTT This Halloween: From Hollywood's Happy Death Day To Bollywood's 1920

The Best Horror Movies To Watch On OTT This Halloween ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Halloween is just around the corner, and many people in India, especially youth in urban areas, are set to celebrate the festival through themed parties and events, driven by Western cultural influence from movies and social media. So it's the perfect time to catch up on the best horror films. For a spooky movie marathon, you can watch a mix of popular Hollywood horror films like Happy Death Day and Weapons, and Bollywood horror films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 1920. Here's a list of the horror films you won't regret watching: Happy Death Day Available On: JioHotstar Happy Death Day is a 2017 American black comedy slasher film directed by Christopher Landon and written by Scott Lobdell. It stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard. The film follows college student Tree Gelbman, who is murdered on the night of her birthday but begins reliving the day repeatedly, at which point she sets out to find the killer and stop her death. Jason Blum serves as a producer through his Blumhouse Productions company. Happy Death Day was released by Universal Pictures on October 13, 2017. A sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, was released on February 13, 2019. Weapons Available On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Weapons is a 2025 American supernatural horror film directed, written, produced, and co-scored by Zach Cregger. It stars an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. Its plot follows the case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously run away on the same night at the same time. Weapons was released in theatres in the United States on August 8, 2025, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film received positive reviews and grossed $267 million against a $38 million budget. Scream Available On: Netflix, JioCinema