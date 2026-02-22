ETV Bharat / entertainment

Berlin International Film Festival 2026: Rima Das Bags Crystal Bear Special Mention For Not A Hero

Sharing her happiness, Rima Das said, "This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care."

Hyderabad: Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Rima Das' latest feature film Not a Hero has won the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. The award was given in the Generation Kplus Competition section, which celebrates films made for children and young audiences.

The film tells the story of a young boy exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, where he encounters a distant aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures, discovering the beauty of life offline and a courage he never knew he possessed. The story gently explores ideas of strength, belonging, and growing up.

Young actor Bhuman Bhargav Das, who plays the lead role of Mivan, shared his excitement. "I'm so happy to win. We had amazing screenings with so many people watching. Many children like me came to watch and shared their thoughts. Some asked for autographs and photos. It was the first time I saw such a big theatre. This win feels beautiful because it means people are listening to children like me," he said.

Rima Das Bags Crystal Bear Special Mention For Not A Hero At Berlin International Film Festival 2026 (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Sukanya Boruah, who makes her debut with the film, also called the experience a dream come true. "This is my first film and my first Berlinale. Being part of Not a Hero has been an amazing journey. I learned so much about connecting with children in a real way," she said.

Produced by Flying River Films in association with Akanga Film Asia and TrainTripper Films, the film continues Das' strong relationship with Berlinale. Her earlier film Bulbul Can Sing had also received a Special Mention in 2019. With this latest honour, Rima Das once again shows that simple, heartfelt stories from India can touch hearts across the world.