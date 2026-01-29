ETV Bharat / entertainment

Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch The Money Heist Spin-Off

Hyderabad: Netflix is expanding the Money Heist universe with a brand-new instalment of its popular spin-off series, Berlin. Titled Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, the upcoming chapter brings back Pedro Alonso as the fan-favourite character, Berlin, long before the events of the Royal Mint of Spain robbery.

The latest instalment is expected to bring another thrilling heist, familiar characters, and a new location, all while delving deeper into the life of Berlin outside of Money Heist. This season will focus on an ambitious robbery that is connected to one of the most famous paintings on the globe.

When & Where To Watch Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine

Netflix has officially confirmed that Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine will premiere on May 15. The series will be released globally on the streaming platform. Subscribers can watch all eight episodes on the platform once the series premieres.

Plot: What Is Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine About?

Set before Berlin teams up with the Professor, the series dives into Berlin's past and his life as a master thief. In Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, Berlin and his trusted partner Damián assemble his gang in Seville for what looks like an art theft mission involving the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting, The Lady With An Ermine.