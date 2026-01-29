Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch The Money Heist Spin-Off
Netflix expands the Money Heist universe with Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, a Seville-set heist spin-off starring Pedro Alonso.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix is expanding the Money Heist universe with a brand-new instalment of its popular spin-off series, Berlin. Titled Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, the upcoming chapter brings back Pedro Alonso as the fan-favourite character, Berlin, long before the events of the Royal Mint of Spain robbery.
The latest instalment is expected to bring another thrilling heist, familiar characters, and a new location, all while delving deeper into the life of Berlin outside of Money Heist. This season will focus on an ambitious robbery that is connected to one of the most famous paintings on the globe.
When & Where To Watch Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine
Netflix has officially confirmed that Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine will premiere on May 15. The series will be released globally on the streaming platform. Subscribers can watch all eight episodes on the platform once the series premieres.
Plot: What Is Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine About?
Set before Berlin teams up with the Professor, the series dives into Berlin's past and his life as a master thief. In Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, Berlin and his trusted partner Damián assemble his gang in Seville for what looks like an art theft mission involving the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting, The Lady With An Ermine.
However, the painting is only a distraction. The real target is the Duke of Málaga and his wife, who attempt to blackmail Berlin. What starts off as a meticulously orchestrated robbery quickly turns personal, and Berlin finds himself driven by a desire for revenge. This is where the darker elements of Berlin's personality are revealed.
The narrative tracks Berlin as he reconnects with old friends, introduces himself to new ones, and takes risks that seem to defy logic, even when others are trying to warn him.
Cast: Who Stars In Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine?
Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin, reprising his iconic role from Money Heist. The main cast also includes Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, and Joel Sánchez, all returning from the earlier Berlin series.
New additions to the cast include Inma Cuesta as Candela, a new gang member who develops a close connection with Berlin. José Luis García-Pérez and Marta Nieto join the series as the Duke and Duchess of Málaga.
Creators And Direction
The series is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the minds behind Money Heist and Sky Rojo. The episodes are directed by Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and José Manuel Cravioto.
