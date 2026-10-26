Beparwah: Ahaan Panday Goes 'Fearless In Love' For Sharvari In Ali Abbas Zafar Directorial, Release Date Inside
Ahaan Panday and Sharvari headline Yash Raj Films' romantic action drama Beparwah, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, and this time, he will share the screen with Sharvari in a romantic action drama titled Beparwah. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the upcoming film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The makers have unveiled the title along with a teaser poster, confirming that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 26, 2027.
YRF announced the title on Instagram with the tagline, "Fearless in love." The poster offers a glimpse of the film's intense world, featuring Ahaan and Sharvari standing close to each other with their foreheads touching. While the moment hints at a romantic connection between the two characters, Ahaan is seen holding a gun, adding an action-packed edge to the image. A guitar hanging beside Sharvari further hints at the film's blend of romance, action and music.
Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027. https://t.co/3WJeBoXgxg— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 26, 2026
Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Team Up for Beparwah
Following his entry into films, Ahaan is set to explore a different screen avatar with Beparwah. The actor reportedly underwent an intense training routine to prepare for the project. According to an earlier report, his preparation included boxing, mixed martial arts and strength training, with several hours dedicated to workouts each day.
The training is expected to help Ahaan portray a character capable of handling physically demanding action sequences. While the makers have kept the film's storyline under wraps, the first poster suggests that the romantic angle will share space with a more intense and action-oriented narrative.
Sharvari, who has been building her presence in Hindi cinema, will play the female lead opposite Ahaan. Their on-screen pairing is one of the key highlights of the project, although further details about their characters and the plot are yet to be revealed.
Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray Join the Cast
Apart from Ahaan and Sharvari, Beparwah also features Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray. Aaishvary is playing the antagonist, adding another interesting element to the film's cast. However, the makers have not yet disclosed further details about the characters or the conflict at the heart of the story. The film has been extensively shot in the United Kingdom, giving the production an international backdrop.
Ali Abbas Zafar Returns to YRF
With Beparwah, Ali Abbas Zafar reunites with Yash Raj Films after directing successful films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai for the production house. Both films featured large-scale action and strong dramatic elements, making his latest project an interesting addition to his filmography.