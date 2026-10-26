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Beparwah: Ahaan Panday Goes 'Fearless In Love' For Sharvari In Ali Abbas Zafar Directorial, Release Date Inside

Beparwah: Ahaan Panday Teams Up With Sharvari For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Film ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, and this time, he will share the screen with Sharvari in a romantic action drama titled Beparwah. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the upcoming film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The makers have unveiled the title along with a teaser poster, confirming that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 26, 2027.

YRF announced the title on Instagram with the tagline, "Fearless in love." The poster offers a glimpse of the film's intense world, featuring Ahaan and Sharvari standing close to each other with their foreheads touching. While the moment hints at a romantic connection between the two characters, Ahaan is seen holding a gun, adding an action-packed edge to the image. A guitar hanging beside Sharvari further hints at the film's blend of romance, action and music.

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Team Up for Beparwah Following his entry into films, Ahaan is set to explore a different screen avatar with Beparwah. The actor reportedly underwent an intense training routine to prepare for the project. According to an earlier report, his preparation included boxing, mixed martial arts and strength training, with several hours dedicated to workouts each day. The training is expected to help Ahaan portray a character capable of handling physically demanding action sequences. While the makers have kept the film's storyline under wraps, the first poster suggests that the romantic angle will share space with a more intense and action-oriented narrative.